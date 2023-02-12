Nick Cannon is coming for Christian Mingle!

The actor joked in a spoof ad on Friday that he is “trying something new this Valentine’s Day” by looking for love on the dating site.

“This year … I’m seeking womens. Multiple plurals. Womens,” the “Masked Singer” host, 42, said in an Instagram video while playing the piano in a white suit.

When someone yelled “CUT” from behind the camera, Cannon shrugged.

The “All That” alum, who has welcomed 12 children with six different women, played coy when asked about his “marital status” and family size.

However, Cannon did joke about “spread[ing his] seed,” saying, “I’m just following the word. It’s Bible, baby.”

After naming his “occupation” as “driving that d–k,” the “Wild ‘N Out” host added, “I love Jesus and vagina.”

When that take — No. 32 — was cut short, he sarcastically asked, “I can’t say that?”

The comedian’s followers expressed mixed feelings about the fake commercial, with some calling it “funny AF” and others finding it “sad” and “disrespectful.”

One user wrote, “This ain’t no joking matter.”

Another called Cannon out for using the Genesis 1:28 Bible verse to justify his large brood, writing, “I know you ain’t mocking the Word of God. … Stop this blasphemy!”

The “Drumline” star has been a dad since 2011 when his then-wife, Mariah Carey, gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11.

Cannon has gone on to welcome children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole. The little ones range from age 5 to 2 months.

Tiesi clarified in a June 2022 “The Know For Sure” podcast episode that her son Legendary’s father is “not a cult” leader.

Although Cannon has also defended his family dynamic in the past, the former Nickelodeon star recently admitted to feeling “guilt” over not spending enough time with his kids while “spread thin.