I-League players approached for match manipulation: AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday revealed that several I-League players were recently approached for “match manipulation” and promised to investigate the matter.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey did not elaborate on how they received the information, which players were approached and who contacted them but insisted that the federation is committed to save the integrity of the game.

“We have received information of multiple approaches to our players. We will thoroughly examine the incidents, investigate, and take all necessary action,” Chaubey said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting our players and our beautiful game and will not tolerate any attempts of this nature to put the players and the game at risk,” he said.