In a recent interview with Pulse One on One, featuring Christy O, Cross, a former contestant from the Big Brother Naija house, revealed some interesting insights about his time in the house. The most notable revelation was about his kiss with Ile Baye, and his relationship with Kim Oprah. Cross made it clear that his kiss with Ilebaye was all just for fun and nothing more.

During the interview, Cross shared that the kiss he shared with Ile Baye in the Big Brother house wasn’t a sign of a serious romantic connection. This aligns with Ile Baye’s previous interviews where she also mentioned that the kiss didn’t hold any significant meaning for her, emphasizing that it was just a playful moment between them.

Another interesting topic in the interview was Cross’s relationship with fellow housemate Kim. Initially, Cross mentioned that they were just friends, especially at the beginning of their time in the house. He explained that they had known each other for a while before entering the Big Brother house, and having a familiar face provided him with a sense of comfort. However, as they spent more time together in the house, he began to appreciate qualities in Kim that he saw as desirable in a romantic partner. This led to a shift in their relationship, and it developed into something more than just friendship.

Recall that Kemi Filani had reported that in a previous interview between Cross and Pere, they discussed Kim role in their relationship. Contrary to what some people believed, Pere clarified that Kim had actually helped to mend their relationship. There were initial concerns that Kim might drive a wedge between Pere and Cross, but Pere stated that she had tried to bring them closer together.

Also recall that Soma, Angel’s current boyfriend, shared a piece of advice he received from Cross during their time in the Big Brother house. Cross apparently advised Soma to focus on more important matters and not to get too entangled in a romantic relationship with Angel, as she might be a source of stress. Soma, however, chose to follow his heart and pursue his connection with Angel despite the warning.