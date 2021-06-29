POLITICS
‘I hope Gov Matawalle’s defection will benefit us’ – Yari
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has expressed hope that Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to APC would add value and be beneficial to the party.
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has welcomed the State Governor, Bello Matawalle into the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Yari expressed hope that Matawalle’s defection would add value and be beneficial to the party.
Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad had over the weekend disclosed Matawalle’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to APC.
However, Yari vowed never to allow anything harmful in the party.
Yari, who is the leader of the party in the state, spoke at the Arewa House in Kaduna on Monday.
He said: “We hope Matawalle’s coming into APC will be of benefit as well as add value to the party in the State.
“We agreed that the Governor is coming with authority while we have the population in the State. So, we hope and pray that his coming to the part will be beneficial and will add value to the party in the state. So, he is welcome.
“We welcome Matawalle to the APC. We hope his coming will be a good development and add value to the party in the state. As a party, we need as many people as possible to make the party bigger. We held this meeting to inform our people of our decision of accepting for the Governor to be in our party.”
Shinkafi obeys Matawalle; dumps APGA for APC
The former National Secretary and Governorship candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Zamfara state Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Shinkafi made this known on Monday.
Shinkafi told his teeming supporters in his house that contrary to public opinion, he didn’t join the APC for material gain.
“I am leaving APGA not because I don’t like the party but I am living APGA in order to join Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara State,” Shinkafi said.
“I was invited by Governor Bello Matawalle himself to join him in the APC, as such I see no reason why I should not join him”.
He maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA and has been in the party for 19 years where he rose up to the rank of the National Secretary of the party.
“Those who are thinking that I am defecting to APC because of material things are wrong,” he added.
“I have decided to defect to APC as from today Monday 28, 6 2021 and I am calling on all my supporters to also join me in the APC.
“I am not forcing anybody to defect to APC and I will however continue to relate with those who chose to remain in the APGA because of our long-existing relationship”.
Shinkafi also thanked the Anambra State Governor and the National Chairman of APGA for the support and assistance they rendered to him during his stay in APGA.
APC begins sale of forms for congresses on July 1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it plans to begin the sale of forms for its congresses on July 1
Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, APC Director of Organisation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
Medaner said the decision followed the approval of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.
He said purchase of forms for ward congresses would take place from July 1 to July 7.
The inauguration of ward and local government congresses, screening and screening appeals committee would hold on July 10.
Medaner said screening of aspirants for the ward positions would take place from July 12 to July 16, while inauguration of ward and local government congresses and congresses appeals committee would hold on July 19 and ward congresses on July 24.
He said that appeals arising from ward congresses would be entertained from July 26 to July 29.
“Purchase of forms for the local government positions will be from July 26 to July 30 and screening of aspirants for local government party positions will be from July 19 to July 26,” he said.
Medaner said that appeals arising from local government congresses would be entertained from Aug.16 to Aug. 20.
He said the sales of forms for state executives positions would take place from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, while inauguration of screening, screening appeals committee for state executives would hold on Aug. 30.
“Screening of aspirants for state executives will be from Sept.6 to Sept. 8 and appeals arising from screening for state executives will hold from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.
“State congresses will hold on Sept. 18 and appeals arising from state congresses will hold from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21.
“By this notice, aspirants will purchase forms as follows: ward chairman – N10, 000; ward vice chairman, secretary and treasurer – N5,000, other offices – N 2,000.
“Local government chairman – N25,000, local government vice chairman, secretary and treasurer – N15,000.00; other offices – N10, 000,” he said.
Medaner said female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each positions.
APC Primary: Uba berates Ngige over calls for cancellation
Senator Andy Uba has berated the Minister of Labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige for calling for the cancelation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election in Anambra State.
In the primary election held on Saturday, Uba was declared the winner by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun-led election committee.
Uba was declared winner of the election on Sunday morning, with 11 other aspirants protesting his victory.
Anambra: Andy Uba wins APC primary election
Director-General of the Andy Uba campaign organization, Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma, who spoke on his behalf, praised the doggedness of APC members who remained patient all through the process.
He said, “The call for postponement of the primary to a later date by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige (OON) is wrong.
“We fault the call and wonder why the Leader of the party in Anambra State will call for a postponement of an election that has ended successfully just because the outcome was not going in favour of his preferred candidate.”
According to Chukwuma, the stand by Dr. Chris Ngige lends credence to the rumours going round that he is in cohort with the ruling APGA to support a weak aspirant to emerge as APC candidate in order to pave way for the APGA governorship candidate to have a smooth run.
Chukwuma, also berated those aspirants that alleged irregularities in the primary election for raising false alarms.
He noted that all the aspirants were given everything they needed by the Primary Election Committee but some were angry that they couldn’t hijack the whole process hence the resort to blackmail and cheap propaganda.
