‘I hope Gov Matawalle’s defection will benefit us’ – Yari

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has welcomed the State Governor, Bello Matawalle into the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Yari expressed hope that Matawalle’s defection would add value and be beneficial to the party.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad had over the weekend disclosed Matawalle’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to APC.

However, Yari vowed never to allow anything harmful in the party.

Yari, who is the leader of the party in the state, spoke at the Arewa House in Kaduna on Monday.

He said: “We hope Matawalle’s coming into APC will be of benefit as well as add value to the party in the State.

“We agreed that the Governor is coming with authority while we have the population in the State. So, we hope and pray that his coming to the part will be beneficial and will add value to the party in the state. So, he is welcome.

“We welcome Matawalle to the APC. We hope his coming will be a good development and add value to the party in the state. As a party, we need as many people as possible to make the party bigger. We held this meeting to inform our people of our decision of accepting for the Governor to be in our party.”