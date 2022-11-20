in NEWS

“I hope dem pay una well”, ‘Obi supporters mock people hired to attend APC rally in Delta

Peter Obi

Some supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Saturday mocked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that attended the party’s presidential rally in Warri, Delta.

The APC members, who are believed to be from outside the state, were returning to their base in a luxurious bus hired for them.

In a video posted online, some supporters of Obi were heard shouting, “I hope dem pay una well as the bus was held in a traffic at a popular junction in Warri.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

 

Written by Online Editor

