‘I have the backing of Obasanjo to replace Okupe as Peter Obi’s campaign DG’- Osuntokun

The Director-General of Obi-Dati Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun has disclosed that former president Olusegun Obasanjo backed his appointment.

Osuntokun disclosed this while appearing on Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

The former spokesman to Obasanjo replaced Doyin Okupe after the latter resigned from his appointment.

Okupe resigned his position as the Obi-Datti campaign DG after his conviction for breaching the Money Laundering Act by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Following Okupe’s resignation, Osuntokun was appointed, with many believing that Obasanjo was involved in the selection process.

Describing Obasanjo as a father figure, Osuntokun said he has the capacity to perform his duties as campaign Director-General.

Responding to a question on if Obasanjo backed his appointment, Osuntokun said: “Yes, he is a father figure to us not as allies. I was the immediate regional coordinator in the South-West, so this is just an elevation.

“It’s not that I am just joining the campaign. People that are saying it’s Obasanjo’s slot are at liberty to say so.”