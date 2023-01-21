I Have Political Disagreement With Everyone In Military Who Annulled 1993 Election – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Confronts Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Friday confronted the Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC) and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, when he (Abubakar) told him (Sowore) to “reconcile” with Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, presidential candidate of the Action Alliance.

Sowore, who earlier kicked against the lopsided sitting arrangement at the venue of the National Peace Committee meeting with presidential candidates in Abuja, told the former Head of State that he had political disagreements with all the military officers who contributed to the annullment of the historical June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Addressing the gathering when he was asked by Abdulsalami to “reconcile” with Mustapha, Sowore said “My disagreements are not personal. They came from the military era. I have political disagreement with anybody that was in the military in 1993; that annulled the election including you – everyone of you.”

WATCH: Annulment Of 1993 Election: @YeleSowore Confronts Former Military Head Of State, Abdulsalami At National Peace Committee Meeting pic.twitter.com/xKb48kcd5I — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 21, 2023

In his response Abdulsalami asked Sowore to forgive and forget everything that happened while they were in the military.

He said “I think you are talking about 20 years ago. I think by the time you become the President of this country, I think some of us will leave this country.

“So, I think, quite honestly; let bygones be bygones. What has happened has happened and we can’t cry over the spilled milk.”

The June 12, 1993, election was won by late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola but the election was annulled by former military dictator Ibrahim Babangida.

Babangida, known as the “evil genius” was the head of the Nigerian military government from 1985 to1993.

Hamza Al-Mustapha, who was former Chief Security Officer, and controlled the Strike Force and Presidential Body Guard under late dictator, Sani Abacha, was fingered in the torture in detention of Abiola and subsequent murder of his wife, Kudirat.

In December 2000, Sergeant Barnabas Jabila, alias Rogers, a member of the Strike Force and Presidential Body Guard narrated how he took part in three assassinations under the direct order of Abacha’s former CSO, Al-Mustapha.

The squad was a specialized military team used by Al-Mustapha to deal with his boss’ opponents.

During cross-examination at the Oputa Panel, Sergeant Rogers confessed that his only successful assassination had been that of Kudirat Abiola, wife of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola.

Meanwhile, the Abuja NPC meeting on Friday was also attended by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, and the Sultan of Sokoto State, Muhammad Abubakar.