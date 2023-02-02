in CELEBRITIES

“I have acted with Mercy Johnson and Destiny Etiko, but wasn’t paid by producers” Actress Boma Dokubo

Nollywood actress, Boma Dokubo has lamented the plight of being an upcoming actor in Nollywood.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze, Boma revealed that despite working with top Nollywood actors in a movie, she hasn’t earned much.

According to her, she has worked with the likes of Mercy Johnson and Destiny Etiko, but wasn’t paid when she acted with the former.

Despite studying theatre arts and being elegible to star in movies, Boma is still struggling hard to survive and to make a name for herself in the industry.

In her message to her fellow upcoming actors/actresses, she told them to have aide hustle as the industry doesn’t favor them financially.

She said,

“I would say it is challenging when it comes to the financial aspect. You need to have a side hustle because the queue in the industry is quite much.

I acted with Mercy Johnson in ‘[email protected] Nurse’, where I played the role of a village girl who was sick and went to Mercy Johnson’s hospital for treatment.

I wasn’t paid in that movie”.

 

