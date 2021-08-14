CELEBRITIES
I had two Liposuction surgeries – Tonto Dike reveals
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonke Dikeh has revealed she had undergone two liposuction surgery.
Tonto disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page while advising women who don’t gym after undergoing liposuction.
The mother of one added that she will be going for her third liposuction surgery soon.
Her post read: “I have laughed at the subject that if you do you should not use waist trainer.
“Listen up people, you need a trainer and gym to follow up Liposuction, I’m personally too lazy for that so I opt for non surgical body enhancement.
“I’ve had two Lipo surgeries and waiting for the third.
“Lipo is simply taking fat from one part of your body to the other, you eat everyday so fat will grow back sister.”
CELEBRITIES
Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani’s husband taps her butt as she twerks for him in new video
Actress Chacha Eke-Faani shared a hot video of herself twerking for her husband, Austin, as they spent some time together.
Her husband was so excited he tapped her butt as she twerked for him. She shared the video on her Instagram page.
See the video below:
CELEBRITIES
Fuji star Pasuma, Eniola Badmus rock life in Turkey
Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus are having the time of their lives in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.
In different posts shared by the plus-size actress, the duo were seen having fun in a yacht party organized by the popular promoter, Billiamin Kunle Olabanji also known Billyque.
The event tagged “Pasuma and 100 friends” which was held at Fox Seaside, Avcilar Istanbul was hosted by the actress.
CELEBRITIES
‘If I was a man, I’ll break plenty of hearts’ Actress Mercy Aigbe brags
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has bragged about causing problems among ladies if she was a man.
The actress, who is currently working on a new movie project, took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a man’s outfit, with beards and tribal marks.
According to the mother of two, whose hilarious look stirred several reactions online, she would break lots of hears if she was a man.
She wrote: If I was a Man, I go break plenty hearts
Reacting to the post, her colleague Nkechi Blessing confirms the words of Mercy Aigbe, saying he looks sweet even when styled as a man.
Nkechi Blessing wrote: People go chop breakfast tire,You too sweet
