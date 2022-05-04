CELEBRITIES
I had emotional breakdown when I got married to Hailey – Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber has revealed he suffered a ‘little bit of an emotional breakdown’ after he got married to Hailey Baldwin.
The 28-year-old singer said this as he opened up about his struggle during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, shared via People.
According to Bieber, in 2014, when he got married to Baldwin, he had an “emotional breakdown,” as his marriage didn’t solve the problems that he initially expected it to.
“I remember when I first got married, I had a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it did not. It was kind of a reflection like: ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite,’” he said.
He explained that this made him have some self reflection as he saw himself as a hypocrite by expecting Baldwin to “do something” that he was not doing.
“You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realise, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were and that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances,” he stated.
Bieber noted that his “faith journey” and personal “relationship with Jesus” allowed him to “not to be so hard on himself and get back when life is hard.
“Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.
“I think that that’s ultimately what’s going to encourage the people of the world, because it is discouraging out here sometimes, life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up,” Bieber said.
Bieber concluded that once he realised that God is “compassionate” and “loving,” it “changed everything” for him.
CELEBRITIES
Nollywood’s Laide Bakare flaunts newly acquired luxury cars
Laide Bakare, the Nollywood actress, has bought herself two brand new cars — just a few weeks after acquiring a mansion.
The film star had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the purchase of the cars.
Bakare shared a picture of herself posing in between the cars — which are Toyota and Lexus — while giving some of her nuggets for success.
She also said she isn’t showing off but trying to encourage ladies to be self-dependent.
“There comes a time in every girl’s life when she decides to pamper herself extravagantly to compensate for years of hard work and labour. Having saved for years to acquire more luxurious houses and vehicles, it is save for me to say that persistence is the basic key to glorious success,” she wrote.
“Little by little, here I’m today; just few weeks after my new house opening. I give you all the praise Ya Allah,”
“Please note, this is not a show off, but to further encourage ladies out there that its acheiveable. You can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life.”
CELEBRITIES
Yul Edochie’s second wife reacts to backlash, hints at telling her own side of the story
Judy Austin Moghalu, second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has revealed that she might be ready to tell her side of the story.
The actress hinted at this in an Instagram Live, noting that she was surprised that many people loved her.
According to her, she had received several warm messages from fans globally.
Speaking on the story that brought her to the limelight, the actress said she’s contemplating telling her side of the story.
“There’s this saying that there is no smoke without fire, and it takes two to tango, but most times in Nigeria, we don’t have that kind of patience to hear…” she said.
Edochie announced his marriage to Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu on Wednesday, April 27, sharing a photo of their son.
“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” he captioned the photo.
His announcement shocked many Nigerians as the actor is well known for his regular posts about his commitment to his wife and how she has stood by him.
Just hours after unveiling his new family, the actor celebrated his first wife on Instagram by sharing a photo of her.
He wrote, “NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️@mayyuledochieUndisputed.”
After trending for days after his revelation, the actor took to Instagram to solicit the support of Nigerians for his political ambition, noting that they should transfer the same energy they used to criticise him to vote him into power.
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna loses $100m legal battle against Kardashians as jury reach verdict
Blac Chyna has lost her legal battle against the Kardashian family after she took them to court for defamation and other allegations.
She filed a $100million lawsuit against the family and they have been battling it out in court over the last few weeks.
The mum-of-one – who previously dated Rob Kardashian – claimed the group were responsible for her show Rob & Chyna getting cancelled.
The couple – who share six-year-old daughter Dream together – split in 2017.
The KUWTK spinoff, named Rob and Chyna, ran for one season before it got axed by the US’ E! network.
However, Rob’s lawyer claimed that the couple’s split led to the show’s cancellation.
The Kardashians have denied all the claims Chyna has made.
Now a judge has ruled a loss for 33-year-old Chyna – finding that none of the Kardashians had defamed Chyna, nor did they interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her show Rob & Chyna.
The four Kardashian defendants which included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended nearly the entire trial.
However, when the verdict was read, all four stars all were in New York at the Met Gala.
After lengthy deliberations, the jurors decided that the Kardashians often acted in ‘bad faith’.
They found that the family were not justified in telling the executives and producers of Rob & Chyna that Chyna physically abused their brother and son, Rob Kardashian.
However, they found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna’s contract or the fate of the show, and she was awarded no damages.
The Kardashian’s attorney, Michael G Rhodes, said the family was ‘exuberant’ and ‘very pleased’ when he called them with the news.
It comes after jurors failed to reach a verdict on Friday.
Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris, who all testified earlier in the week, were absent from the courtroom on Friday – as was Chyna.
The 12-strong jury spent seven hours deliberating at Downtown Los Angeles courthouse – but were forced to continue the trial this week.
Chyna sued the family members for $40 million citing loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming they used their influence to cancel the second season of the show.
She also claimed the family embarked on a campaign to tarnish her reputation by encouraging network executives to pull the plug on the show, after the model and socialite was accused of fighting with Rob in December 2016. The pair went their separate ways shortly afterwards.
There was good news for Kim, 41, in the courtroom, however, after attorney Rhodes filed a motion for a ‘directed verdict’ asking Judge Gregory Alarcon to remove her from the defamation claims.
He argued that the comments made by Kim in emails to her family or E! executives were not ‘defamatory’ adding that the suit against her should be dismissed since it was not included in the jury instructions.
Judge Alarcon agreed and said in his written ruling that a hand-written brief on the issue handed in by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, ‘fails to establish a defamatory statement made by Kim Kardashian.’
“The motion for directed verdict is therefore granted as to Kim Kardashian as to the defamatory cause of action,” the judge said in court.https://get-latest.convrse.media/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co.uk%2F3am%2Fcelebrity-news%2Fblac-chyna-loses-100m-legal-26851689&cre=bottom&cip=31&view=web
The ruling reads: “There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part ‘ in the publication of the alleged statements by the other defendants.”
Latest News
- 2023 Presidency: Atiku planning to retain Peter Obi as running mate
- Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
- VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during comedy show
- Nollywood’s Laide Bakare flaunts newly acquired luxury cars
- US employers posted record 11.5 million job openings in March
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari returns to Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
-
BUSINESS2 hours ago
Commercial, government users to start paying for Twitter – Elon Musk
-
NEWS1 day ago
Striking ASUU members shouldn’t be paid – Education minister
-
NEWS1 day ago
EFCC quizzes Malami’s aides over ‘sale’ of presidential pardon
-
NEWS1 day ago
50 passengers rescued as fire guts aircraft tyres in Rivers state
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won’t play in competition next season
-
NEWS1 day ago
Pope says he wants to meet Putin in Moscow
-
NEWS1 day ago
PSC promotes Magu to AIG ahead of retirement