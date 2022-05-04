I had emotional breakdown when I got married to Hailey – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has revealed he suffered a ‘little bit of an emotional breakdown’ after he got married to Hailey Baldwin.

The 28-year-old singer said this as he opened up about his struggle during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, shared via People.

According to Bieber, in 2014, when he got married to Baldwin, he had an “emotional breakdown,” as his marriage didn’t solve the problems that he initially expected it to.

“I remember when I first got married, I had a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it did not. It was kind of a reflection like: ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite,’” he said.

He explained that this made him have some self reflection as he saw himself as a hypocrite by expecting Baldwin to “do something” that he was not doing.

“You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realise, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were and that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances,” he stated.

Bieber noted that his “faith journey” and personal “relationship with Jesus” allowed him to “not to be so hard on himself and get back when life is hard.

“Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.

“I think that that’s ultimately what’s going to encourage the people of the world, because it is discouraging out here sometimes, life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up,” Bieber said.

Bieber concluded that once he realised that God is “compassionate” and “loving,” it “changed everything” for him.