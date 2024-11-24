



Tony Bellew has pinpointed where Tyson Fury needs to improve in order to stand a better chance of beating Oleksandr Usyk at the second time of asking. The Gypsy King suffered his first professional defeat when he was beaten on points by Usyk earlier this year. He will get the opportunity to avenge his loss when the two fighters renew their rivalry in Saudi Arabia next month. Bellew is well-placed to offer an insight into where Fury needs to improve, having been knocked out by Usyk in his final professional fight in 2018.

Quizzed on how Fury should approach the rematch, Bellew told Express Sport: “He can’t allow himself to be bullied. It took me by surprise. I was one of the only analysts who picked Usyk before the fight. “Everybody thought Fury would be too big, too strong and too heavy. I told anyone who would listen that Usyk would win. I just didn’t envisage him winning by bullying Tyson Fury. “It took Fury by surprise and it took everybody by surprise. He won’t get away with that again. This time, he will be a lot more savvy and a lot more aware. “It’s insane that a man who is six-foot-three and just 100 kilos was able to bully this 20 stone, six-foot-nine monster, and that’s what he did. He won’t have that element of surprise going into the rematch. “But ultimately, he [Usyk] is the best natural boxing heavyweight I’ve ever seen. I never thought he would be big enough for heavyweight. “Do I think Fury is completely out of it? Absolutely not, no. But do I think he wins? No. I’d edge towards Usyk again. I think it will be a really close fight and I think Usyk wins it on points.”

Bellew was speaking to Express Sport as an ambassador for the Men on a Mission campaign, in conjunction with DRINKiQ and Men’s Sheds, raising awareness for mental health and unhealthy drinking patterns in men aged over 50. “We know the stats tell us that one in four men aged between 50 and 75 hardly ever think about their mental wellbeing and mental health,” he explained. “You don’t really speak about it. It’s like a taboo subject. They don’t really want to speak about it, they don’t feel the need to. They actually think it’s weak. Those are the guys who are turning to drink. “Before you know it, it catches up with you and it piles on and something has to be done about that. We need to be out there speaking to men of this age and letting them know there are other things to do because it’s so, so difficult.”





