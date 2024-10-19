



Boxing legend Larry Holmes has weighed in on the upcoming bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, suggesting Tyson could “embarrass” the YouTube star when they clash next month. The anticipated fight was initially set for July but had to be postponed due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up. The heavyweight icon was advised to halt his training regime, yet he’s now back in action and has assured his supporters that he’ll be ring-ready come November. The rescheduled face-off is slated for November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas, with the showdown being officially listed as a professional heavyweight match. Since the fight’s confirmation, there’s been widespread concern over Tyson’s wellbeing, given his age when he re-enters the ring. Nonetheless, former IBF and WBC heavyweight champion Holmes, known as ‘The Easton Assassin’, isn’t worried in the slightest. Having experienced Tyson’s power firsthand in their 1988 encountera match that didn’t end well for Holmeshe seems confident in Tyson’s capabilities. Despite initially putting up a resistance, Tyson eventually knocked out the heavyweight legend in the fourth round. Holmes confessed to feeling humiliated after the match and predicted a similar fate for Paul next month.

Speaking to OLBG, Holmes revealed: “Tyson ducks, moves his head, and gets in close. He’ll take a punch or two to get in close, and then once he’s up close he’ll go to work on the body, and then that head. “Mike knocked the s*** out of me, he hit me so hard I went ‘wooooo’. And he beat me. It was embarrassing. I remember the right hand he hit me with – I thought at the time ‘he should be locked up’ because of the power, and he kept on coming, growling like Joe Frazier. That’s the fight I’m expecting Mike to put on. Jake has to survive that. “I watched a clip of Mike Tyson this morning and all I can say is Jake better be ready if he’s going to fight Mike. Mike will be able to last the two minute rounds. “Mike comes to fight when he puts his mind to it, he goes to work on you. And that’s what I’ve seen today. And if this guy tries to trade punches with Mike, he loses.

“Mike is a puncher. I fought Mike and he hit me and that was the end of it. Earnie Shavers was one of the hardest punchers there’s ever been and Mike is right up there with him at the top. Earnie Shavers was the hardest I’ve ever faced but when Tyson hits, he tries to kill you. “And Mike can take a good punch, I hit him a couple of times and he kept on coming. Jake will hit him, but Mike is going to keep on coming. He better be ready for Mike to keep coming forward with punches.” Even though Tyson’s last professional bout occurred in 2005, leading to a loss against Kevin McBride, he did make a return to the ring four years ago for an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. Meanwhile, Paul enters this fight riding high from his victory over Mike Perry this previous July.





