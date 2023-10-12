The Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has said Maitama General Hospital claimed that Greatness Olorunfemi, who was reportedly stabbed by a criminal in Abuja was brought in dead.

In a video posted by the minister on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the matron of the hospital claimed that Greatness was brought in dead and that it was the reason why they declined to give her attention.

THIS MAYHEM CANNOT BE SWEPT UNDER THE CARPET. Pursuant to an earlier resolve, I have stated categorically that the incident involving Miss Great Olorunfemi who was allegedly denied medical attention at Maitama General Hospital after being violently pushed out from a vehicle in… pic.twitter.com/7zsbXt16Fr — Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (@BarrUjuKennedy) October 11, 2023

SaharaReporters had reported how Greatness bled to death after the Maitama General Hospital allegedly refused to treat her without a police report.

SaharaReporters learnt that the woman was stabbed by a ‘one-chance’ driver in Abuja when some Good Samaritans saw her and took her to the hospital but instead of treating her, the nurses on duty allegedly refused to attend to her.

But the women affairs minister, while giving an update on her visit to the hospital to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of Greatness, she said what happened to the deceased had become prevalent in Abuja.

She wrote, “Pursuant to an earlier resolve, I have stated categorically that the incident involving Miss Great Olorunfemi who was allegedly denied medical attention at Maitama General Hospital after being violently pushed out from a vehicle in motion by a “one chance” syndicate in the FCT cannot be swept under the carpet.

“During my surprise visit to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital, I made it clear that a follow-up is imperative on this matter. This issue has become a recurring decimal as many people with emergency cases are denied medical attention and they subsequently die.

“The life of every woman and child must be protected at all costs. The deceased wasn’t just a daughter, she was also a citizen of our dear country Nigeria and she was entitled to the protection of her fundamental human rights.

“I met the Matron in charge of the Accident and Emergency Unit, Mrs Habiba Musa who stated that the deceased was on Thursday, 26th September, brought in dead and was not denied medical attention. She added that her pulse was thready and her heart beat had stopped as at the time she was brought to the hospital.

“I was unconvinced by what I considered their alibi. I requested to see the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Igbinovia Imuentien whom I was told had gone for a meeting. I was informed of an independent panel of investigation sitting at the Health Secretariat. I moved to the venue of the said seating. There, the FCT Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe informed me that an Independent Investigative Panel was set up for a thorough investigation of the incident.

“According to her, the panel consists of Non-governmental organizations, Civil Society Organisations, the Council of Nurses and other bodies with the terms of reference:- Investigation and discovering the true circumstances that led to the tragic death of the deceased.

“At my demand, the Mandate Secretary formally included the Youth Council of Nigeria in the Panel of Investigation. It was also announced that I will preside over another internally constituted panel that will also look into the death of the deceased.

“I addressed the panellists, commended the Mandate Secretary for the initiative and reiterated that it is high time Nigerians started doing things properly. It is high time we took the importance of human lives seriously. The paramedics whose duty it is to save lives must be active and responsive

“You will recall that Late Miss Great Olorunfemi was reportedly pushed out from a moving car believed to be a “one chance” car. The term “one chance car” is associated with cars used to rob unsuspecting passengers of their valuables.

“The deceased was reported to have sustained injuries and was rushed to Maitama General Hospital for medical attention but received no attention because there was no available Police Report.”