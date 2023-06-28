The alleged new pregnant side chick of Davido has sent a message to his wife, Chioma Rowland.

Following her bombshell revelation about her affair with the singer, Anita Brown claimed in her series of posts that she never knew Davido was married.

In a video captured online, Anita made Chioma know that she doesn’t want the singer.

Wishing her well, she added that she isn’t that type of lady as she is god-fearing.

“I don’t want your husband, I wish you well, I’m not like that.

Stop coming for me, God loves me, I am very god-fearing”.

She also shared alleged screenshots of Davido calling her.