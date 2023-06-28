The alleged new pregnant side chick of Davido has sent a message to his wife, Chioma Rowland.
Following her bombshell revelation about her affair with the singer, Anita Brown claimed in her series of posts that she never knew Davido was married.
In a video captured online, Anita made Chioma know that she doesn’t want the singer.
Wishing her well, she added that she isn’t that type of lady as she is god-fearing.
“I don’t want your husband, I wish you well, I’m not like that.
Stop coming for me, God loves me, I am very god-fearing”.
She also shared alleged screenshots of Davido calling her.
In another post, Anita shared receipts to back up her claims that she is expecting another child for the father of three.
In what seems to be a dig at his marriage, Anita opined that people’s relationships aren’t consistent anymore.
She noted how Davido has had many women and many girlfriends and claimed to be married.
Anita questioned what celebrity, who is in his early 30s, would want a wife, especially when he is an artiste.