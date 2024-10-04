Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has denied having anything to do with popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye known as Bobrisky and his alleged assistance to get him a presidential pardon while he served his term in Kirikiri prison.

Recall that social activist, Very Dark Man, a few days ago, released a purported audio conversation between Bobrisky and a man where the crossdresser claimed that singer, Falz reached out to him saying his father, Femi Falana, could help him secure a presidential pardon with 10 million naira, so his name would be cleared from criminal records.

Both father and son through their lawyers, demanded an immediate retraction of the said publication as well as an apology from VeryDarkMan to be published on all his platforms within 24 hours. However, VDM argued that he didn’t defame the Falanas but only brought the audio recording to light because he wanted relevant agencies to investigate statement allegedly made by Bobrisky.

However in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, October 3, Falana denied ever meeting Bobrisky or speaking to him. He also mentioned that a civil proceeding will be initiated if a retraction and an apology suitable to him and his son is not received.

“Bobrisky never spoke to me, I have never met him, I do not know him from Adam. He was alleged to have spoken to my son Folarin (Falz). Yes, my son said this guy was appealing to people for assistance and called my son I think on May 4 this year – please can you give me N3 million to be placed in a special part of the prison, we call it the VIP section.

My son asked him, are you calling me under the authorization of the superintendent of prisons? He said no – please don’t call me again, I am unable to assist you to bribe the prison authorities and be very careful since you are already in prison for an offence.

Please if you are you are going to call me next time, you either do through the superintendent or you write a letter endorsed by the prison authorities and that was the last. Somebody now start releasing tapes somewhere and went out to lampoon and rather defame me by saying the guy has spoken to me.”

Falana says his family is going to embark on civil proceedings with a view to restoring his and his son, Falz’s name.

In this case, we are not going to file a criminal complain. What we are going to do is to embark on a civil proceedings with a view to restoring our integrity, my own name and that of my son so that nobody will simply rush to the social media to defame any Nigerian. We want to make an example in this case . We have asked for a retraction and an apology rendered to us and that is not too much and if we don’t have a retraction, an apology rendered to us, accepted by us, we are certainly going initiate civil proceedings in the court”.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!