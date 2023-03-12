I don’t hate Tinubu – Dino Melaye

A member of the Senate in eight National Assembly and spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye says does not hate the president- elect, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Punch ,Melaye said he has nothing personal against Tinubu.

He stated that his criticism of Tinubu was because he wants the best for the county, noting that he does not think a drug baron is the best for this country.

“I am not a critic of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I am a critic of injustice. I am a critic of anything that is not righteous. I have children growing up in this country, I have young teenagers and I want to bequeath to them a country they will be very proud of. I don’t want my kids who are schooling in America to be laughed at by their friends, I will not want that for my children or my country.

“So, I have nothing personal against Tinubu. I never had any political, economic, financial or electoral relationship with him and he has never snatched any of my girlfriends, there is nothing that should pitch him against me. In an unjust society, silence is a crime. I want the best for this country and I do not think a drug baron is the best for this country. So, nothing personal. It’s in the interest of this country.