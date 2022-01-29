NEWS
I didn’t say Nigeria’s infrastructure is better than the US – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday clarified the statement attributed to him in the media that Nigeria’s achievements in Infrastructure have surpassed that of the United States.
He explained that such news were a deliberate misreporting of his clear statement of fact and a campaign of lies by the main opposition, even as the 2023 election draws near.
According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Communication to the Minister, Hakeem Bello, Fashola said: “The first point to make is that I didn’t say that Nigeria’s infrastructure was better than America’s infrastructure, because certainly anybody who knows what he is doing will know that America is a much richer nation, their infrastructure is well ahead of Nigeria.
“What I was talking about at the presentation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Ministerial Conference was about the challenges of infrastructure. And that it is universal. Every country commits to infrastructure as a legitimate way to create work, to grow the economy and distribute wealth as we have seen here.
“That’s the first point I was making, and that in a democracy you always need the parliament to authorise what you spend on infrastructure. And so I was making the comparison that Buhari has been able to get his parliament to authorise his spending, and that is why we were even able to gather here (at the Special Ministerial Conversational Conference). But that the American government is struggling to get authorisation from their own parliament to start what we are already doing. I didn’t say our infrastructure is better than theirs.
“It’s a campaign of lies and misinformation. The main opposition has a very uncomfortable relationship with the truth, so they are going to run a campaign of lies and disinformation. So we must be ready for it.
“The progress we are making here makes them very uncomfortable. So they can’t disprove that work is going on. They can’t disprove that infrastructure is being developed. So they are going to look for every way to distort and misinform the public.”
Coup: ECOWAS finally suspends Burkina Faso
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Friday, finally suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies.
The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government made the decision at the end of its virtual summit on the situation in Burkina Faso on Friday.
The resolutions of the ECOWAS Presidents were contained in a communique issued at the end of the virtual summit made available to newsmen.
This is coming after the coup d’etat carried out last Sunday that toppled the democratically elected government of President Roch Kabore.
The ECOWAS Presidents, who condemned the coup d’état, frowned at the resurgence of coup d’états in member countries, insisting that ECOWAS will no longer tolerate ascending to power through unconstitutional means.
The communique partly reads, “the Authority, during deliberations, strongly condemns the coup d’etat and expresses deep concern over the resurgence of military coups in the region.
“Following the coup d’etat in Mali on August 18, 2020, in Guinea on September 5, 2021, and in Burkina Faso on January 24, 2022.
“The coup d’etat in Burkina Faso was organized by obtaining the resignation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore under duress.
“The leadership demands the immediate release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and all the other political detainees.
“They also decided to suspend Burkina Faso from all ECOWAS Institutions.”
It also demanded the quick restoration of constitutional order by the militaries and urged them to remain republican by focusing on their duty of safeguarding the territorial integrity of Burkina Faso.
Yari, Marafa meet Atiku, Saraki amid defection rumours
Former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday night had a meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
Also at the meeting was Senator Kabiru Marafa who represented Zamfara Central in the Eighth Senate.
Yari and Marafa presently lead two different factions in the Zamfara Chapter of the APC.
Atiku and Saraki are among the eight contenders for the 2023 presidential ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Although details of the meeting, which took place at Saraki’s Maitama, Abuja, residence were not made public, inside sources said it may not be unconnected with the rumoured defection plan of the two APC chieftains.
The two APC chieftains had, a few weeks ago, had a similar meeting with Saraki, which Marafa later said was only a social interaction.
Yari and Marafa have been having a running battle with the national leadership of the APC in recent times.
The spat between the duo and the leadership of the APC is believed to have been triggered by the decision of the APC to hand over the party structure in Zamfara to Governor Bello Matawalle. Governor Matawalle, who got into office on the platform of the PDP, had defected to the APC early 2021.
The Zamfara ex- governor and ex- senator have rejected Matawalle as leader of the APC in Zamfara.
They had subsequently set up two separate factions of the APC in Zamfara and have been frustrating efforts being made by Governor Matawalle to take control of the leadership of the APC in the state.
Incidentally, Yari is one of the aspirants seeking to be National Chairman of the APC.
However, sources in the ruling party say his chances of becoming the chairman were very slim, compared to other contenders in the race.
House summons Foreign Affairs minister, Perm Sec for allegedly circumventing law
The House of Representatives, has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aduda Gabriel for allegedly circumventing the law.
Consequently, it directed the ministry to rescind contents of the letter countering an earlier one written by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to the minister and the Embassies/High Commissions to request compliance with the provisions of Section 11 of the 2022 Appropriations Act.
The above resolution was sequel to the adoption of motion under matters of urgent national importance on the need for the federal government to mandatorily compel the ministry to implement the provisions of the 2022 Appropriation Act (S.11), which empowers Nigeria Embassies/High Commissions across the world to spend the capital components of their budget without recourse to the headquarters of the ministry.
The motion, which generated heated debate from lawmakers during plenary was sponsored by Hon. Maigari Bello Kasımu representing Jalingo/yorro and zing federal constituency of Taraba (APC).
According to a letter sighted by THISDAY, which was purportedly written and signed by Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it urged the foreign missions to stop spending from the funds allocated to them till consultation was sorted from other government agencies.
According to the letter, “Attention of the Ministry has been drawn to a memo circulating on the social media on the above subject RefNASS/HRFAC/9th/070/936 dated on the 9th January 2022 conveying the provision of the 2022 Appropriation Act empowering missions to spend their capital allocation without henceforth, seeking approval from the headquarters.
“The Ministry will need to seek clarification from the presidency and the Senate. Consequently, given the need for a unified position on the subject. All missions are directed to stay action on the memo under reference. While thanking you for your understanding. The headquarters will convey further directives accordingly,” the letter read.
Kasımu while presenting the motion stressed that, “for a very long time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters has been steeped in various practices, actions and inactions that have negatively affected quality of service-delivery in the ministry and, especially, at post, where the nation’s image has been largely impugned by untoward media reports and other negative realities in the public domain that reveal the inability of Ambassadors/High Commissioners, who are representatives of Mr. President, to settle ground rents, pay utility bills, purchase vehicles or rehabilitate dilapidated infrastructure in chancery buildings and quarters occupied by Foreign Service Officers across the globe.
“Nigerian Foreign Missions and Service Officers have been at the receiving end of the negative effects of the actions and inactions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, which have sometimes resulted in hiring taxis for diplomats on official duties and in forceful ejection of Ambassadors/High Commissions and other Foreign Service Officers from rented apartments with their personal effects and other property thrown into the streets of capital cities of the world even when such Embassies/High Commissions have budgeted capital funds lying unutilised in various bank accounts.
Reacting to the motion, Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yakubu Buba, said, “This is already a law and has been added into the 2022 Appropriation act and it has been assented to but as we speak, it is a law that must be obeyed.
“Mr. Speaker, I want to commend the leadership of the National Assembly and its members of the House for that invention. Our Embassies have become laughing stock all over the world; they are so dilapidated that our Ambassadors cannot invite their fellow Ambassadors to the residences or to the Nigerian Houses.”
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said it was against the procurement act but that the law says the embassy should not go through the public procurement and what does the constitution say about monies appropriated by the national assembly?
“I believe the constitution says no money shall be spent except in a manner as prescribed by the National Assembly and this is the manner the National Assembly has prescribed that these monies should be spent and for good reasons, many of which both the sponsor of the motion and the chairman enumerated.
“İ have seen personal experience of Embassies abroad and it is shameful that the National Assembly is trying to make things better for those we send out to represent us and some people are resisting. Minister Foreign Affairs should see me on Tuesday and I would like to have you as well”
