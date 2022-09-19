‘I didn’t attend higher institution, but I’m brainy and smarter than people who went to the best of schools’ – Kudirat Ogunro

Talented Nigerian actress, Kudirat Ogunro who also doubles as an entrepreneur has clearly stated that although she didn’t have the privilege to attend higher institution but however, she’s smarter and more intelligent than some of those who actually went through the four walls of the university.

“The greatest lesson I have learnt is believing in me, right from the beginning. Though, I didn’t attend higher institution, I can boldly say I am brainy and smarter than some people who went to the best of schools. I have learnt not to give up on my dreams, and I am always following due process because nothing in this world is automatic,” she told The Sun Newspapers in a recent interview.

Asked how she has been coping as a single mum and what advice she has has for single mothers out there, Kudirat Ogunro said, “It has not been easy. If I say it’s been easy, I am a big liar. If I begin to reflect on my life journey right now, I will be so teary. Is it when my baby was just a few weeks old and I would back her and hawk ewedu (vegetables) or when I was a dish washer in one amala joint in Yaba, in order to have two meals per day? Or is it when my mother sent me out of the house, and my daughter and I had to put up with my friends, who were seven already in a small room? But I thank God for his strength and how I have been able to pull through with hard work and determination.

You know, single mothers are actually not the same. There are some that are collecting allowances from there baby daddies, while some are widows left with some property or help from their husbands’ families. My own case is totally different because I have a baby daddy but he’s not responsible at all. So, my advice to single mothers out there is: discover yourself early enough, be smart and be hardworking.”

Despite her heartbreak experiences, Kudirat Ogunro said she hasn’t sealed her heart against marriage.

Hear her: “Chai! This particular question hits me so hard. Hmmm… you see, this my heart has been stitched severely, meaning I have had a lot of disappointments in relationship. But I am someone who loves to love and I won’t say I will never give love a chance again. I am open to marriage but this time around, I will look very well before I leap.”