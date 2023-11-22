I deserve to be listed in Guinness World Records – President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he deserves to be listed in the Guinness World Records because his past exploits paved the way for his emergence as president.

Tinubu said he transformed Lagos State from Zero to Africa’s fifth-largest economy as governor for eight years.

Speaking at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin, Tinubu said he would look for a way to insert his name into the Guinness World Records.

The president also disclosed that he has begun reforms which made Nigerians vote for him.

According to Tinubu: “For those who fear various obstacles, look at me; I come from the private sector, and I’m one of you, trained by Deloitte. I served as the treasurer of Exxon Mobil. Define corporate governance in any way, and I am in it.

“Today, I can proudly beat my chest that Lagos State is on the horizon and the fifth-largest economy in Africa, rising from zero. This is the track record that led me to the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria voted for me for reforms, and from day one of my inauguration, I started the reforms. To me, if you didn’t mention me in the Guinness Book of Records, I’d thrive to find a way to insert myself because I did it without expectation, my inaugural speech disclosed what I would do.”