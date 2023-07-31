It is a joyous time for Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli as she rejoices with celebrity hair boss, Moz Wanneka on the birth of her child.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a video collage of her visit to the new mum, the entrepreneur expressed gratitude to God as she described Him as the greatest.

She stated that she could write an epistle on what has happened in the last week but God’s favor has been there for them every step of the way.

Counting her blessings, she noted how it has been a miracle left and right.

Rejoicing with Miz Wanneka on the birth of her daughter, she concurred that miracles do exist, as she advised her fans to never doubt it.

“God is the greatest! I could write an epistle on what has happened in the last over a week and even the weeks coming to that but God’s favor has been there for us every step of the way! Miracles left right center! Haaa of not for God!

I’m so thankful for @mizwanneka and baby Zaha! The most beautiful girl in the world who has my entire heart.

Miracles exist people. Never doubt it! Miracle nor dey tire Jesus.

Thank you @jimitewe for being the most amazing human”.