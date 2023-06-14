Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has shared some details about her family background.

The movie star, who has been inspiring many of her fans with her daily worship videos and prayers, revealed that she comes from a generation of Prophets and prophecies.

She claimed that her mother was a prophetess while adding that she was raised in a Church and raised in Christ.

According to Anita, her prayer videos didn’t start now, as she wasn’t ready in the past.

“I come from a generation of Prophets and Prophesy. The mother that motherhood me was a prophetess. Since I was raised in Church. I was raised in Love. I was raised in Christ. So some things are difficult for me to contain, this is why I look and Shallom. Selah!

P.S. So this did not start Today, I just wasn’t ready. Don’t even know if I’m ready now”.