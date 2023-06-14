Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIES"I come from a generation of Prophets and prophesy" Anita Joseph makes...
CELEBRITIES

“I come from a generation of Prophets and prophesy” Anita Joseph makes new revelation on her spiritual background

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has shared some details about her family background.

The movie star, who has been inspiring many of her fans with her daily worship videos and prayers, revealed that she comes from a generation of Prophets and prophecies.

She claimed that her mother was a prophetess while adding that she was raised in a Church and raised in Christ.

According to Anita, her prayer videos didn’t start now, as she wasn’t ready in the past.

“I come from a generation of Prophets and Prophesy. The mother that motherhood me was a prophetess. Since I was raised in Church. I was raised in Love. I was raised in Christ. So some things are difficult for me to contain, this is why I look and Shallom. Selah!
P.S. So this did not start Today, I just wasn’t ready. Don’t even know if I’m ready now”.

 

Previous article
Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case
Next article
“Being with him is a new beginning for me; he is supportive” Portable’s new babymama, Ashabi
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network