I Caused Pain, Suffering For Fellow Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that some of his administration’s economic policies and measures caused Nigerians pain.

Buhari said this in his farewell national broadcast on Sunday morning.

“In the course of revamping the economy, we made some difficult choices, most of which yielded the desired results,” he said.

“Some of the measures led to temporary pain and suffering for which I sincerely apologised to my fellow countrymen, but the measures were taken for the over-all good of the country.”

Indeed, the last eight years of Buhari’s administration have left many Nigerians poorer.

More recently, his administration’s Naira redesign policy caused Nigerians and businesses untold hardship and led to endless queues at banks and ATMs amid the scarcity of cash.

Its decision to also close borders hurt many Nigerians and businesses, even though it didn’t stop the importation of contraband.