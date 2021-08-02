CELEBRITIES
‘I can’t sleep’ Actress Mercy Aigbe cries out
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has cried out over her inability to sleep following her eagerness to embark on a vacation to the Maldives.
This comes a few days after she threatened to dump her mystery lover, whom she tagged ‘D Owner’ if he fails to plan a vacation after 48 hours.
In a new post shared on her Instagram page, the single mother of two said she has not been able to sleep as the Maldives is on her mind.
CELEBRITIES
Van Vicker finally bags varsity degree — 24 years after secondary education
Van Vicker, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, has finally bagged a university degree — about 24 years after completing senior secondary school.
The 43-year-old movie director, who is a renowned face in Nollywood, took to his Instagram page to recount the touching tale of his educational journey.
He said while his secondary schoolmates were enrolling at the tertiary institution in 1997, his single mother couldn’t afford to send him to school.
He also accompanied the post with a photo in which he could be seen wearing a graduation robe.
Vicker said he bagged first-class honours in Strategic Communications and was named the overall best in his set.
“21 years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the glory. 1. 1st class honors. 2. Best Student in Strategic communication. 3. Best Communication Student Award,” the actor wrote.
“The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire. I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds.
“If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001. My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time.
“I complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to going even beyond, God willing. I thank all those who supported me and are supporting me during this journey.”
Vicker has appeared in hundreds of films including ‘My Soul Mate’, ‘Heart of Fire’, ‘Popular King’, ‘Gambling with Marriage’, ‘Harvest of Love’, ‘Stolen Will’, ‘The Joy of a Prince’, ‘Discovered’, ‘The Kingdom’ and ‘Against The Law’.
CELEBRITIES
Beyonce’s New Orleans historic mansion gutted by fire
A $2.4 million historic New Orleans mansion “reportedly owned” by Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z caught fire Wednesday night.
However 22 firemen extinguished the fire before it did extensive damage.
The fire began at 6:15 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:30 p.m.
“If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home,” a spokesman of the fire department said.
There were no injuries and no evacuations reported..
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
CELEBRITIES
Actress Rita Edochie weeps uncontrollably as she visits SCOAN to pay tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua
Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie broke down in tears during her visit to the Synagogue Church Of All Nation to pay tribute to late prophet TB Joshua.
The popular prophet reportedly died on Sunday, 7th of June, and since then, Nigerian celebrities, politicians and citizens have mourned the 57-year-old man of God.
Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of her visit Rita Edochie said she was still in denial of the cleric’s death until she got to the church.
The actress said, irrespective of the death of T.B Joshua, and she is thankful that he left a legacy for any wise person to emulate.
She wrote: DADDY TB, I NEVER BELIEVED. TILL I GOT TO THE CHURCH. BUT THE GOOD THING IS, YOU LEFT FOREVER LEGACY FOR ANY ONE THAT IS WISE TO EMULATE.
JESUS CHRIST WAS NEVER BELIEVED WHEN HE CAME, SAME THING WITH ALL THE PROPHETS IN THE BIBLE AND IT IS STILL SAME TILL TODAY AND THAT IS THE REASON SOMEONE COULD OPEN HIS OR HER MOUTH AND SAY CRAZY THINGS ABOUT BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER. WHAT MATTERS IS THAT YOU HAVE FINISHED YOUR RACE.
REST ON DADDY TB TILL WE MEET AGAIN.
Latest News
- Blessing Oborodudu guarantees Nigeria first medal at Tokyo 2020
- COVID-19: Nigeria receives 4.8m vaccine doses from US
- 2023: It’s not your turn to produce Nigeria’s President – Islamic group tells Christians
- Okoro is JAMB’s acting registrar
- DSS fails to produce 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT4 hours ago
‘Take it easy on us’ Reality star Erica reacts as Prince flaunts his six-pack in new photos
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
‘The more you have sex the better
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
What do women want during sex!
-
ENTERTAINMENT4 hours ago
‘Please help me beg Davido not to sack me,’ – Isreal DMW cries out
-
NEWS3 hours ago
DSS fails to produce 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides in court
-
BUSINESS4 hours ago
Banks notify customers on how to access
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Okoro is JAMB’s acting registrar
-
NEWS7 hours ago
FBI Indictment: PSC suspends DCP Abba Kyari