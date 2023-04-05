I am under pressure to leave Nigeria – Peter Obi hits out at APC, govt agencies

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, at the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has claimed that he is under pressure to leave Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement on Wednesday night, slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and some government agencies, accusing them of propaganda.

The former Anambra State Governor also insisted the viral audio of him and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners’ Chapel is fake.

“The present attempts by the APC as a Party, and the APC Led-government through some government officials and agencies to divert our attention from our blatantly stolen mandate is unfortunate and sad.

“These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was a religious war,” Obi said.