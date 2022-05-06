NEWS
I am the most prepared presidential aspirant – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he was the most prepared of all aspirants in the 2023 presidential election.
Osinbajo made the submission on Thursday in Yenagoa when he paid a courtesy visit on the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers in continuation of his consultations ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
The vice president said he had the requisite experience needed to pilot the affairs of the country.
“The chief objective of my coming is to formally let you know, in a domain where I am a chief, of my intention to run for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“I made the formal declaration on April 11.
“All of us are aware, I have served as the vice president and God helping us, I will serve until May 29, 2023 in that capacity.
“It is my desire that come that day, I will succeed our current president as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“As vice president, I have served under a president that has given me the opportunity to see for myself and observe at very close quarters, all that is required to run this very complex, very diverse nation, Nigeria.
“I have also served on many occasions as acting president when the president was away.
“All of that have given me more than an insider view of how to effectively run the affairs of this country with its various challenges.
“I will say of all the contestants, and I will say so most humbly, clearly that I am the most prepared to hit the ground running.
“I will be ready on the first day of the assignment because I have seven years training; I have the experience,’’ Osinbajo said.
The vice president said in no distant time, he would have acquired eight years of experience as vice president.
He said he believed that the reason God gave him the opportunity was so that he could offer such services to the country when it was most required.
“And I believe that those services are required even now.
“I ask for your prayers and your support; I know that I have your good wishes already,’’ the vice president said.
Earlier, the chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council of Bayelsa State, King Bubaraye Dakolo, welcomed the vice president and acknowledged him as a traditional title holder in the state.
The traditional ruler wished Osinbajo well on his pursuit and presented a book he authored – The Riddle of the Oil Thief – to the vice president.
“We have before us here the vice president on a brief visit; as you all know, he is the ‘Ebidou Owei 1’ of Izon Land, our own chief.
“Your other mission is well known; it is season for politicking, so, I won’t go into that but I will wish you the best in your endeavour.
“Just to underscore the fact that Bayelsa is an oil hub; it has been producing oil for the past 70 years.
“We have all kinds of issues about oil exploration and production.
“I am not going to say much about it because I am presenting a book to you on that subject; it shall be of great interest to you,’’ Dakolo told the vice president.
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky spark marriage rumours in new music video
Popular Barbadian singer, Rihanna Fenty, and her lover, ASAP Rocky, have sparked marriage rumours in a new music video released on Thursday.
In the new video for ASAP Rocky’s new song, “D.M.B”, the rapper starred Rihanna, who is currently expecting their new baby, as the lead character.
ASAP Rocky, in the romantic video, proposed to the singer using his gold teeth grills which spelt “marry me”.
Rihanna, clad in a red wedding dress, with a matching veil and a bouquet of red roses, responded with her own grill which spelt “I do”.
E Online reports that the lyrics of the song seem to be ASAP Rocky’s declaration of love to Rihanna.
“My angel and my goddess, when my head get clouded/My head get cloudy, my thoughts get cloudy/You’re my soulmate, my Goddess (My soulmate)/And baby (I fell in love with you),” ASAP Rocky rapped in the song.
The three-minute video ended with people throwing flower petals at the couple, which is usually done when newlyweds are ushered outside their marriage venue after exchanging vows.
There are speculations that the video was filmed about a year ago as Rihanna didn’t appear pregnant in any of the scenes.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky haven’t publicly announced that they are married in real life so it is unclear if the video was true or was simply an artistic expression.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are long-time friends with the same Barbadian roots. The rapper was the opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013. He also featured on the track “Cockiness” from her 2011 album Talk That Talk.
Dating rumours were sparked by the pair in early 2020 when both were sighted on multiple outings together after Rihanna broke up her three-year relationship with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.
In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2020, ASAP Rocky opened up about his relationship with the Barbadian beauty, and regarded her as “the love of my life,” and his lady.
Lagos State Agency, LASTMA officer slumps, dies on duty
An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has reportedly slumped and died in the process while on duty at the Ojota post in the state.
The tragic incident which occurred at about 7.30am on Thursday, caused confusion in the area as passers-by and sympathisers who tried to save the life of officer applied first aid, but it was to no avail, an eyewitness said.
The identity of the deceased officer, a middle-aged man, could not yet be ascertained, while the immediate cause of the death was also not known.
Confirming the incident, a senior LASTMA officer, said the body had been deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH, Ikeja.
Stopping our salaries won’t make us call off strike – University Lecturers tell Buhari
The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) has accused the federal Government of pumping money into insecurity and ignoring the educational sector.
ASUU through its chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof Ayo Akinwole, said it wondered if there would be a country since the government was ignoring the root cause of the insecurity.
“The union is afraid if there will be a country in the nearest future since “it seems more money is being pumped into security for war entrepreneurs to become millionaires and billionaires without addressing the causes of insurgency and terrorism,” ASUU said.
Akinwole noted that a reasonable way to preserve the country would have been for the Buhari-led government to fund education by committing to an agreement with the Union to bring the almost three months’ old strike to an end.
“ASUU started the ongoing strike on February 14, 2022, to force the government to implement outstanding 2009 agreements on revitalisation funding, earned academic allowances, the proliferation of universities and sign a re-negotiated agreement with the Union,” he said.
He also stated that the government needed to focus on factors causing insecurity and stop feigning ignorance of the ongoing strike as it was only children of the poor who bore the brunt of such actions.
According to the ASUU chairman, he said although the Federal Government has stopped the salaries of the striking lecturers, it will not make the union suspend the strike.
ASUU said it was now more energised to fight to have a country and a future for the children of the poor from the traders of collective patrimony in government.
“If those in government are smart, they should have seen evidence that pumping trillions of naira into fighting insecurity without getting results is a result of not doing the right thing. If you fund education, the minds of the educated youths will be built to resist being used for criminality but since the government has been irresponsive, funding war may have become another opportunity where some people are making millions.
“They don’t care about the increasing number of out-of-school children and they are not concerned about what facilities Nigerian children are exposed to. For ASUU, a smarter way of controlling growing insecurity and redirecting the minds of Nigerian youths to constructive and developmental activities is to build their human capacity and minds through purposeful funding of education by federal, State and local governments in Nigeria.”
Aside ASUU, other sister Unions within the university system have also downed their tools due to the irregularities associated with the Implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).
