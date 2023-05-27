Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he is ready to face a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, noting that he does not have anything to fear from the agency.

Ortom said he had no investment in Europe and he was open to scrutiny by the anti-graft commission.

The Governor made the declaration on Friday during the valedictory session for members of the State Executive Council and other top government appointees held at the old banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi.

He also advised his appointees to be prepared to face the anti-graft agency if invited for questioning assuring that he has no skeleton in his cupboard.

He said: “Anytime you are invited by EFCC, don’t be afraid to go. As for me, I am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them. I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state.

“If anyone accuses me of committing any crime let the person come and show me how it happened because I have nothing to fear and I have no skeleton in my cupboard.”

The Governor who said he was not dissolving his cabinet asked his Commissioners to stay put on their jobs until the day of handover.

He said: “By noon of May 29 when the new government takes over everyone will formally vacate their positions. So everyone should stay put till then.”

The governor thanked members of the Council for contributing to the successes recorded by his administration and also appreciated them for the kind words they poured on him promising that their relationships would be sustained even after government.

Earlier, the members of the Council took turns to appreciate the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of the state.

They collectively assured him that they would also be with him as a family and support him in his future endeavours.