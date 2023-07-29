Saturday, July 29, 2023
HomeCelebrityI am one of the wealthiest pastors on earth because I gave...
Celebrity

I am one of the wealthiest pastors on earth because I gave God $1million when I had no house- David Ibiyeomie

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
PASTOR DAVID IBIYEOMIE GIFTS GOD $1million

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Founder, Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt has opened up on why he is one of wealthiest pastors on earth.

He said he made a huge donation as offering to God at a time when he had no house of his own

According to him, he gave one million dollars as offering during a Sunday service when he had no landed property to his name.

He added “When I gave one million dollars as offering, I had no house. I gave it on a Sunday, my wife was not even aware until she heard my testimony. It was only the Church accountant that knew as a privilege of his office when he saw he volume of money that came in.

WATCH VIDEO:

Previous article
ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja on Sunday over Niger crisis
Next article
El-Rufai’s son, Bello trains 20 Kaduna women on coding
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network