“I am officially a mom” – Actress Debanke welcomes first child

Yoruba Nollywood actress Adebanke Adeyeye Awa, better known as Debanke,, is officially a mom.

Debanke had in February announced that she was expecting her first child as she celebrated her birthday. She shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and described her newfound blessing as her best birthday gift.

Now, taking to her Instagram page, the Yoruba actress shared photos of herself from the hospital bed as she revealed that her newborn arrived safely into the world on January 29th. The new mum noted that she is officially a mom.

“My sunshine arrived safely into this world on 1/29/2025

Second slide: Is that moment you realize that every contraction was a gift

I’m officially a MOM!”.

Nkechi Blessing wrote, “Aww. Big big congratulations, boo

Adeniyi Johnson wrote, “Congrats sis

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “Thank you, Lord. Congratulations sweetie. God bless the newborn

Seiilat wrote, “Being a mom is a gift. Cobra

Afeez Owo wrote, “Aww. Congratulations

Peju Johnson wrote, “A very big congratulations love

Yvonne Godswill wrote, “Congratulations baby girl

Okiki Afolayan wrote, “Congratulations oremi

Kiitan Bukola wrote, “Big congrats

Bukola Olatunji wrote, “Congratulations

Kemity wrote, “Congratulations, Debanke mi”.

Recall that in September last year that Debanke had gotten engaged. She shared a video of the adorable moment her lover popped the question to her, which she accepted. She shared photos of her flaunting her engagement ring, as she stated that forever starts now.

The likes of Debbie Shokoya, Seyi Edun, Kiitan Bukola, and her fans congratulated her.

Her engagement came two years after her scandal with her married colleague, Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele. The actor was alleged to have dated Debankee. To worsen things, Debankee is Temitope Solaja’s friend, who was romantically linked to the actor. Reacting to the news, Itele had vowed to reach everybody.