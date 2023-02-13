“I am not holding back any joy today” Fausat Balogun grateful as she marks birthday with dance video

Nollywood actress, Fausat Balogun is in a joyful mood as she marks her birthday today, February 13th.

While sharing a video of her dancing, Fausat Balogun stated that she wouldn’t hold back any joy as she would love every minute of today and laugh as much as possible.

Madam Saje, as she is fondly known, expressed gratitude for surviving the challenges throughout the last 365 days.

She described her past year as a fantastic one, as she got to know herself.

Cheering to her new age, Fausat Balogun wrote,

“I am not holding back any joy today. I will love every minute of today nd laugh as much as possible because it is my day. It is with great pleasure that I am here to celebrate another year of my life. I am grateful for surviving all the challenges throughout the last 365 days and turning a year older. That was a fantastic year of knowing myself. Cheers to a new year in my life, sweet birthday wishes to me”.

“Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Baba Dada Oseeeee…

On my special day, I want to thank God for granting me yet another year, Today, my heart is full of nothing but gratitude, just want to wish myself pure happiness that never ends, I certainly consider myself to be one of the luckiest people in this world, which is why on my birthday, I don’t want to ask God for anything but thank Him for all the good things He has blessed me with over the years

Happy Birthday to me Fausat Ayinke Mojisola Balogun, Madam Saje ti o loga Olorun loga e “