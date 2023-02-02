“I am happy to be getting old with you” Bimbo Afolayan celebrates husband, Okiki Afolayan on his birthday

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Afolayan has penned a lovely birthday message to her husband, Okiki Afolayan.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two expressed how happy she is to be getting old with him and to have him as a husband.

Making his head swell, Bimbo praised him for being the best, most understanding, and loving husband on earth.

She appreciated him for making her life beautiful, for being her strength, anchor and everything. To her, he is her favorite human and makes her world complete.

“Happy birthday to my Heart desire. My humble husband, Oko tawa. Thank you for making my life beautiful.

My favorite human, with you I need nothing because you are my everything. With you my world is complete. My very kind husband, you are so good to me. The father of my beautiful children.

You are my strength, my anchor, my everything. It may be your birthday baby but you are my greatest gift.

I am so happy to be getting old with you.

Happy birthday to the best, most understanding and loving husband on earth”.