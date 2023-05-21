“I almost lost my life because they didn’t want me to trend for AMVCA” BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada spills, declares herself Best Dressed

Big Brother Naija Ex housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma better known as Ifu Ennada has declared herself the Best Dressed at the just concluded AMVCA.
Taking to her Instagram page to share photos and videos of her balloon-like outfit, which was styled by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, Ifu revealed how she was nearly killed.
She claimed that people wanted to kill her because they didn’t want her to trend, but she is unstoppable.
Ifu went on to declare herself the Best Dressed of the night.
“Last But The Best To AMVCA9. I literally almost lost my life earlier because they didn’t want me to trend for AMVCA. But I am unstoppable”.
Ifu Ennada wears a skull -outfit to AMVCA 2022
Last year, Ifu Ennada had just stepped out in a black skull-filled dress styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannahplacempire for the 8th edition of AMVCA.
The dress undoubtedly stirred several reactions online as some said she was ready to break the internet. For actress Paschaline Alex it was such a mad dress.
The reality star had claimed that her black skull-filled dress was worth $ 1000 (almost 5m).
“My entire look is worth over 100k USD… Yes, you read that right! So if you don’t have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticizing my outfit if you’re a broke a$s,” she had written.
Making a U-turn, Ifu Ennada stated that her dress wasn’t worth 5 million and was only misunderstood.
Nothing devilish about my AMVCA look, I am a born again’ – Ifuennada slams critics
Addressing critics that her outfit was devilish, Ifuennada pleaded to them to cease calling her such names because she is a true Born-again Christian.
She stated that her dress was only a fashion statement as such, they shouldn’t read meaning to it.