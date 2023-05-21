“I almost lost my life because they didn’t want me to trend for AMVCA” BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada spills, declares herself Best Dressed

Big Brother Naija Ex housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma better known as Ifu Ennada has declared herself the Best Dressed at the just concluded AMVCA.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos and videos of her balloon-like outfit, which was styled by celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, Ifu revealed how she was nearly killed.

She claimed that people wanted to kill her because they didn’t want her to trend, but she is unstoppable.

Ifu went on to declare herself the Best Dressed of the night.

“Last But The Best To AMVCA9. I literally almost lost my life earlier because they didn’t want me to trend for AMVCA. But I am unstoppable”.