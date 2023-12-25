Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CELEBRITIES

I almost believed Emeka Ike’s wife until I remembered my experience – Daddy Freeze [VIDEO]

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has stated the reason he could not believe actor Emeka Ike’s estranged wife, Suzanne Emma’s account of their failed marriage.

Emma, in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, alleged that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

Emeka Ike also said she made him lose his properties and access to his kids.

Commenting on the recent debacle between the ex-couple, Daddy Freeze stated that he almost believed Emma’s side of the story until he remembered his personal experience with his first wife.

Daddy Freeze said his ex-wife accused him of forcing her to sleep with his friends and beat her if she fails to do what he wants.

