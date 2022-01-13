NEWS
Hushpuppi: AGF, police, anti-extradition group shun suit on Abba Kyari
A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed February 10 for the hearing of a suit seeking to stop the Nigeria Police Force and the Attorney-General of the Federation from arresting and extraditing a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
Justice Donatus Okorowo fixed the date following the absence of the plaintiff, the Incorporated Trustees of the Northern Peace Foundation and the two defendants, the NPF and the AGF, in court.
Although the suit was slated for mention before a new judge, Justice Okorowo, none of the parties showed up in court and were also not represented by legal practitioners.
Shortly after the suit was called and no lawyer announced appearance for the applicant and the respondents, the judge inquired from the court registrar who the plaintiff was and he was told Kayode Ajulo.
The judge said since the case was transferred to his court, the respondents had not been served as there was no proof of service in the court records.
According to him, it is either the applicant has lost interest in the matter or has abandoned it.
Justice Okorowo, however, said since the matter was coming for the first time before him, he would prefer to give the applicant till February 10 to be in court to prosecute the suit.
He, therefore, ordered that a hearing notice be served on the applicant.
The ITNPF had through its team of lawyers, led by Ajulo, on August 19, 2021 argued an ex parte application asking the court to stop any planned arrest or extradition of Kyari to the United States of America by the defendants pending the hearing and final determination of the substantive suit.
However, after carefully listening to the lawyer, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, who was handling the suit at the time, refused to grant the request to stop Kyari’s arrest and extradition through ex parte means.
Kyari was indicted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations in an alleged multi-million naira fraud said to have been perpetrated by a Nigerian citizen, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.
Twitter: Buhari faces court action after lifting ban on social media platform
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has vowed to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to court after the Federal Government of Nigeria decided to lift the ban on Twitter.
The Buhari administration, on Wednesday, announced that Twitter operations would no longer remain suspended in the country.
The government said the approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.
And SERAP is of the opinion that the decision by the government to lift the ban on the platform from 13th January, 2022, should follow an immediate payment of reparations to the victims of what it described as “the illegal ban.”
“The ban is a travesty; it should never have happened in the first place,” the group said in a tweet on Thursday.
“We’ll see in court to seek orders for adequate compensation and guarantees of non-repetition for the Nigerian victims of the illegal Twitter ban.
“The Buhari administration has a legal obligation to effectively redress the consequences of the wrongful act of Twitter suspension,” it added.
Twitter reacts as Nigerian govt lifts ban after seven months
Twitter has expressed its delight that their micro-blogging site is now available for use in Nigeria.
This follows the Federal Government’s decision to lift the ban after over 220 days.
The decision was confirmed by the Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement & Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE.
In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Kashifu noted that the approval was given following a memo written to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.
In a tweet via its @Policy handle, Twitter wrote: “We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria & around the world, is to serve the public conversation.
“We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.”
UK PM Boris Johnson admits attending Downing Street lockdown drinks party, resists calls to resign
Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Wednesday after admitting he attended a “bring your own booze” Downing Street garden party in May 2020, saying he believed that it was a work event at the time.
Addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons, Johnson said he wished to apologize for his actions and said he knows there are people who feel rage toward him and his government over the so-called “partygate” scandal.
“There were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility,” Johnson said.
The prime minister conceded for the first time that he had attended the Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020, claiming he had thought the gathering to be a work event at the time. He added that in hindsight he should have sent everyone back inside.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of “months of deceit and deception” and led calls in urging the prime minister to “do the decent thing and resign.”
Starmer also described Johnson’s defense that he did not realize the event was a party as “so ridiculous that it is actually offensive to the British public.”
In response to numerous calls to resign — from Members of Parliament within the ruling Conservative Party and opposition lawmakers — Johnson said he did not think he should pre-empt the outcome of an internal investigation led by senior government official Sue Gray.
Details of the party first emerged on Monday, when British broadcaster ITV published a leaked email from Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds. The bombshell revelation has prompted an enormous public backlash and destabilized Johnson’s premiership once again.
The email invited more than 100 Downing Street employees “to make the most of this lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden” from 6 p.m. on May 20, 2020. The message was sent at a time when lockdown rules in England banned large outdoor gatherings.
Reynolds signed off the email by inviting staff to “bring your own booze!”
Less than an hour before the Downing Street garden party was scheduled, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden delivered a daily Covid press conference to remind the public that they must only meet in pairs outdoors.
Sky News reported the prime minister and Carrie Johnson were both seen with about 40 staff in the Downing Street garden on May 20. Johnson’s spokesperson has refused to comment on the details.
‘Party Gate’ feels like the beginning of the end for PM Boris Johnson, professor says
It follows a string of other allegations regarding rule-breaking parties at Downing Street by Johnson and his officials and a host of other separate scandals, including the government’s awarding of lucrative Covid contracts and the refurbishment of Johnson’s Downing Street flat.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, has suggested that if Johnson was at the party, and he had lied about it, his position would be “untenable.” Rayner has also called for the Metropolitan Police to investigate the claims. The Met has said it is in talks with the Cabinet Office.
Beginning of the end for Johnson?
“It is important to note that this isn’t the only source of disillusionment within the Conservative Party over Boris Johnson’s leadership,” Matthew Goodwin, a professor of politics at the University of Kent, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe” on Wednesday.
Goodwin cited dissatisfaction among Conservative backbenches about what they see as a failure to make the most out of Brexit, disquiet over the move to raise taxes and an absence of strategy when it comes to “leveling up” — Johnson’s often-used political slogan referring to his bid to improve infrastructure in northern England.
