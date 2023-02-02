HURIWA asks DSS to probe alleged plot to attack Igbos in Lagos if Tinubu loses

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Thursday, asked the Department of State Services and other security agencies to probe an alleged plot to unleash mayhem on Igbo residents in Lagos if the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu loses the February 25 poll.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko said reports have alleged that members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) have been directed to store up guns and other dangerous weapons ahead of this month’s presidential poll.

The group said intelligence from reports indicate that male South-Easterners would be attacked at night and killed in what would be made to look like a riot so as not to attract international attention.

The attacks are reportedly planned in areas like Oshodi – Isolo (Mafoluku area to Oke Afa), Ijora Badia ( Amukoko, Alaba Suru, Orile and environs, Ikate, Itire, Ijesha, Cele, Okota, Ajegunle, Oshodi Apapa, Coconut, Ojokoro – Ijaye, Agbara, Ojo and Okoko, Satellite town and Festac, Mushin, towards Ojuelegba – all those areas with heavy Igbo population.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “Security agencies like the Department of State Services and other intelligence agencies must rise quickly and investigate the reported planned attack on Igbos in Lagos if APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu loses the February 25 election.

“Security agencies must swiftly probe this with a view to nipping it in the bud because it has the potential of reigniting a tribal war.

“Already, Tinubu’s running mate and former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima was reported to have threatened to frustrate Igbos in Lagos in a leaked tape which he has since denied.

“Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic or religious affiliations, have the constitutional right to exercise their franchise to whoever they prefer, without being intimidated or coaxed. It is therefore undemocratic to also try to make sure Igbos do not vote in Lagos.

“HURIWA demands security of lives and property before, amid and after the elections of February 25 and March 11. All Nigerians must be protected, regardless of their choice of candidate or their ethnicity.”