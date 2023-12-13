The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has praised all of its partners in the battle against human trafficking, saying that their collaboration is producing positive results.

Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, the agency’s Director-General, announced this in Abuja on Tuesday at the International Conference on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, TIPSOM.

The organization of the conference was supported by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policy, FIIAPP.

Waziri-Azi, who was represented by the agency’s Director of Legal and Prosecution, Mr Hassan Tahir, maintained that collaboration with partners had enabled NAPTIP to achieve remarkable success in the areas of rescue and rehabilitation of human trafficking victims.

She stated that the organization had been able to rescue and rehabilitate 21,181 victims over the last 20 years and that NAPTIP had also obtained the prosecution and conviction of 639 people traffickers.

“Last year (2022), the agency secured 80 convictions, the highest number of convictions since its inception, and in 2023, we have already secured 65 convictions.

“These figures include the conviction of a high-profile trafficker who trafficked 12 girls to Belgium, and the conviction of a complicit government official engaged in facilitating foreign travels which promote prostitution,” she said.