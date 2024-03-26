Human traffickers luring Nigerians with fake $900 pay jobs – NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it has uncovered a ploy by some suspected human traffickers to lure Nigerians with fake jobs in Ghana, Ivory Coast, and other countries in West Africa.

The Agency explained that the suspected traffickers exploit coordinated global brand trademarks and present unrealistic oil and gas job offers to traffic youths and other groups of people to neighbouring countries in the region for various forms of exploitation.

NAPTIP said victims are enticed with promises of monthly incomes of $900 under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies.

According to the agency, the victims are trafficked through the waterways of Ode Jetty in Lagos en route to Benin Republic and other parts of the West African region

It added that some victims are also trafficked through the land routes.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Prof Fatima Waziri-Azi, revealed this at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja while discussing emerging trends in human trafficking for the year 2024.

Giving details of how the traffickers operate, Waziri-Azi in a statement in Abuja by the Communication Officer of NAPTIP, Adekoye Vincent stated: “NAPTIP has uncovered a new ploy by some suspected human traffickers who are exploiting coordinated global brand trademarks and offering unrealistic Oil and Gas job offers to traffic unsuspecting youths and other classes of people to neighbouring West African countries for various forms of exploitation.

“In recent times, NAPTIP has redoubled its efforts through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness campaigns aimed at bolstering its operations, resulting in a significant increase in convictions of human traffickers.

“As part of our comprehensive enlightenment strategies to equip Nigerians with timely and accurate information to reduce their vulnerability, we have received reports indicating that traffickers have adopted new tactics to lure unsuspecting victims, predominantly to Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, and other West African nations.”

Waziri–Azi added: “Under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies, victims are enticed with promises of monthly incomes as high as $900.00, which, as always, are blatant lies.”

“Victims are often instructed to bring up to N850,000 for documentation and other logistical expenses. Upon arrival at their destination, traffickers confiscate this money, along with the victims’ phones and other personal belongings.”

On the category of people targetted, she said: “The targeted demographic includes male and female victims aged between 15 and 35 years old.

“They are typically trafficked through the waterways of Ode Jetty in Lagos en route to Benin Republic and other parts of the West African region. Some victims are also trafficked via land routes.”

Prof. Waziri-Azi while calling on Nigerians to be careful, stated: “I urge you to exercise caution, ask questions, and seek a second opinion before accepting any tempting offers. Do not allow desperation to cloud your judgment.”

She expressed NAPTIP’s commitment to combating human trafficking and protecting the rights and dignity of all Nigerians.