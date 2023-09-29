Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has offered a free legal service to Chioma Blessing Edoka, a Nigerian woman detained over her Facebook post on a product produced by Erisco Foods Limited.

SaharaReporters earlier reported how Chioma was arrested by the company with the help of the Nigeria Police Force over her Facebook post on one of the food products manufactured by Erisco.

A long release at #Tech4Justice, operated by civic organisation, Citizens Gavel, on its verified X, Twitter page revealing more facts on the matter claimed that Chioma was arrested on the 24th of September, 2023.

SaharaReporters also reported how Inibehe described the action of Erisco management as irresponsible and lambasted the Nigerian Police Force for being used to harass Nigerians.

Giving an update on the matter, Inibehe confirmed to SaharaReporters that he had spoken with Chioma and had got her consent to pursue legal actions against her oppressors.

The lawyer added that he would be filing suits to defend his client’s fundamental human rights and to protect her from being bullied by the Nigerian police and Erisco Management.