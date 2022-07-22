NEWS
Human Rights groups back Nigeria Labour Congress’ protest over lingering ASUU strike
Civil groups, International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative, as well as the Coalition of Civil Society, Workers and Human Rights Defenders, have commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on its plan to stage a nationwide protest over continued closure of tertiary institutions in the country.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for five months over the failure of the Nigerian government to honour an agreement on issues bordering on funding universities, as well as on salaries and allowances of lecturers.
In a letter dated July 15 and addressed to chairpersons of the NLC in the states, Ayuba Wabba, the congress’ national president, and Emmanuel Ugboaja, general secretary, had said the protest was aimed at getting “our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.”
They designated Labour House in the federal capital territory (FCT) and secretariats of the NLC as the takeoff points for the protest.
According to the circular, the protest would be held on “Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in all the states of the Federation and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
Backing the workers’ union, the two human rights groups in a statement by their leaders condemned the alleged insensitivity of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government on the legitimate demands of lecturers.
The statement was signed by Comrade Osmond Ugwu, Dr Jerry Chukwuokolo and Comrade Chukwudi Anachina.
It read, “International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative and Coalition of Civil Society, Workers and Human Rights Defenders wish to express her total support to the organised Labour in Nigeria, under the auspices of the duo major labour centres- Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress as they carry out protest warning-strike in solidarity with the public tertiary institution’s Lectures and students in Nigeria.
“We commend the bold steps taken by the duo to initiative this action and thereby urge all Nigeria Workers and union leaders to be steadfast in this struggle. They should not be deterred by the negative expression of the federal government, describing her actions as unconstitutional. Contrary to the opinion of the federal government, the planned action of labour is very legitimate, constitutional and morally imperative given the circumstances that gave rise to such action.
“For the avoidance of doubt, protest is governed and protected by the fundamental human rights provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, UN Charter on Human Rights as well as International Covenant on Civil and Political rights which Nigeria is signatory to and in most cases have been ratified.
“Precisely, protest, involves assembling of people, including workers, their movement from one place to another and speaking or voicing out their grievances. They are protected by sections 40, 41 and 39 of the 1999 constitution as ammended which deals with and provide for right to peaceful assembly and association, right to freedom of movement and right to freedom of expression and free speech. These are among other cardinal principles and virtues which every states and leaders world over respects and meticulously protect, most especially in a democratic government. To this extent, we advise all the security agencies, particularly the police, the army and DSS to act maturely by ensuring the rights of Nigeria workers are judiciously respected, preserved and protected as they embark on this noble protest.
“More so, the concept of solidarity action is also envisaged by Fundamental Rights Enforcement Rules 2009 under chapter IV of 1999 Constitution as amended where it provides that “Courts shall encourage and welcome public interest litigation in the human rights field…… In particular, human rights activists, advocates or groups as well as any non-governmental organisation can institute human rights application on behalf of any potential applicant. This is corollary to the action of the NLC to the lecturers and Nigeria students whom the federal government have held down with their destiny for over a year now without any hope of letting them go free while the children of those in power are abroad with the resources of those workers whom their children and their future are held under bondage. They need freedom and it is only this action that can give them the required freedom and future.
“We condemn the insensitivity of the federal government on the legitimate demands of lecturers and the strike that has dragged for over a year with the students being kept at home every day for over a year without the government feeling any serious concern about the ugly situation. We attribute the insensitivity of the President, his cabinet members and members of the National Assembly on the l huge sum of common wealth of the people in their possession with which they find it very easy to send their children to the best of universities across the world.
“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, including the students themselves, all lecturers and non-academic staff, traders associations, students unions, professionals including NBA, NMA, etc informal sector workers, all Civil society organisations, religious organisations and leaders, Keke operators and all affiliates of NLC and TUC to identify with the strike protests and ensure that it succeeds.
“We also use this opportunity to call on the leadership of labour to see this action as a mission for the salvation of our youths and educational sector from destruction and treat it as such in order to restore the full confidence of Nigeria people. To this end, the warning strike should be seen as the beginning of a real action that need to commence if after one end of suspension of the mass action the matter is not finally resolved in the interest of ASUU.
“We consider two weeks ultimatum, reportedly given to the Minister of Education by the president to resolve the ASUU problem as diversionary, which does not have any hope or weight for serious solution. What Nigeria people expect from the president is a directive to report to him within a week the extent of implementation of the demand of ASUU and other striking workers in the tertiary institutions.
“The problems of ASUU and other unions in the tertiary institutions have gone beyond rhetorics and should be addressed holistically and radically once and for all. We call on NLC, TUC and Nigeria people to accommodate the interests of other striking workers in the tertiary institutions in this action and ensure the problems in the sector are resolved completely, once and for all, since solving the ASUU problems alone without the others will not end the continuous sitting at home and frustration of youths in those instructions. We wish to use this medium to call on the organised labour, civil society and all the Nigeria masses to rise in solidarity to sustain the mass protest against the latent increase in the pump prices of petroleum products until they are reversed.”
NEWS
Obi, Bianca, Putin, ASUU strike top Nigerians’ Google search in H1
Latest Google trends released on Thursday revealed that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, emerged as one of the top three most-searched people in Nigeria in the last six months.
Other top trending people in Nigeria within the first half of the year are Bianca Ojukwu and the Russian President, Vladmir Putin and embattled police officer, Abba Kyari.
The five-month ASUU strike also ranked among the trending moments on Google search trends in the country. Other trending things include songs and movies searched for by Nigerians in half-year 2022.
Google in the report, said: “The first half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. Between politics, high-profile deaths, sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy; Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.
“The top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Obi, Putin and Ojukwu. Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014.
“Putin, Russia’s President also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe.
Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra Willie Obiano. A second slap comes in at number five on the list after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.”
Google added that AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments. Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of AFCON to emerge a winner.
“The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online,” it added.
“The song, Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno is the number one trending song in the period under review. Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022,” Google disclosed.
Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
NEWS
Stranded travellers protest Dana Air closure
It was a chaotic scene at Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 2 (MMA2), Lagos, yesterday, as scores of Dana Air’s customers went irate over the abrupt closure of the airline.
The travellers that had arrived early for check-in lamented that the Dana section was deserted for hours and booked passengers unattended.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), late Wednesday, suspended the airline’s operations indefinitely over its alleged inability to run safe operations.
The move, following an investigation by the apex regulatory body, saw to the immediate withdrawal of the airline’s Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, July 20.
The suspension of Dana comes after the country’s oldest carrier, Aero Contractors, suspended scheduled flight operations. With the suspension of Dana Air, all its domestic flight services would be on hold pending the lifting of the suspension.
Some of the stranded passengers, who claimed not to have received the airline’s notification of suspension of operations, demanded an immediate refund of their airfares or alternative airline seats when staffers later showed up.
Apparently uninterested in explanations on refund protocols, tempers flared as some protesters went unruly, rough-handling officials and attacked the airline’s booking office.
One of the affected passengers said only a refund would appease her agony. “I just want my money back; that is all. I spent my all to buy this ticket yesterday to keep up with a very important appointment. The airline knows that it will not fly, why did they sell expensive tickets? Just give me my money,” she charged at an official.
NEWS
JAMB releases cut-off for 2022 admission into universities, polytechnics
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved cut-off marks for universities and polytechnics in the country.
The decision was taken on Thursday after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others at the 2022 policy meeting in Abuja
For the polytechnics, 120 cut-off mark was approved while 140 was approved for universities.
JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, during the meeting revealed that only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations scored 200 and above.
While giving further statistics of the 2022 examination, Oloyede noted that a total of 520,596 candidates scored 190 and above; 704,991 scored 180 and above; 934,103 scored 170 and above; 1,192,057 scored 160 and above.
“For the cut-off, 140 have been approved as the minimum benchmark for admissions in universities; 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education. The deadline for the 2022 admissions has been agreed to be December 31, 2022”, he added.
He also stated that the board would no longer accept A’Level results by the National Business and Technical Education Board for Direct Entry admissions.
Oloyede, said, “The Minister of Education has approved that the NABTEB A’Level GCE will no longer be recognised as a qualification for Direct Entry from 2022. However, all those who have already obtained it prior to this date will be able to use it.
Latest News
- ‘Elvis’ actress and singer, Shonka Dukureh found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment
- US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly jump to 8-month high
- Obi, Bianca, Putin, ASUU strike top Nigerians’ Google search in H1
- Stranded travellers protest Dana Air closure
- JAMB releases cut-off for 2022 admission into universities, polytechnics
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Barcelona boss, Xavi finally allowed into USA after visa issues caused by trips to Iran when playing for Al Sadd
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Obi visits Oyedepo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Bread makers threaten nationwide strike
-
NEWS1 day ago
Italian PM Mario Draghi to resign after failing to revive his coalition government
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Outrage as CBN raises interest rate again
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Russia resumes gas flows to Europe after fears of a total shutdown
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria at risk of Marburg virus – NCDC