Hughie Fury vows to ‘knockout Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua’ in message to division | Boxing | Sport





Hughie Fury says he is out to prove he is ‘the best’ heavyweight in the world as he declared war on Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. The 28-year-old Brit, who previously challenged Joseph Parker for the WBO world title back in 2017, believes he’s finally ready to fulfil his potential after several frustrating setbacks.

Fury, who is the younger cousin of WBC heavyweight king Tyson, is now chomping at the bit for some big nights as he looks to put his three career defeats to Parker, Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin behind him. Now he has claimed he is ready to knockout Wilder and Joshua – declaring he considers the pair to be an easy night’s work. He told BBTV Boxing: “These are the fights that I want. I believe I will get them fights and that I will be the best.” Before adding on Wilder: “I’d knock him out. I’m not here to play games anymore. People don’t understand. I’ve had a bit of rest, I’ve filled out, I’m now 19/20 stone.

“People don’t understand. I’m here now and I’m going to make a statement. I believe I am the best and I’m going to show that in the ring.” Before adding on Joshua: “Knockout. Big stiff. Honestly, I don’t believe that these people are capable of beating me. “I truly believe that if these fights happen, I’ve had my experience, I’ve had my falls now and I’m going to show it.” Fury currently boasts a record of 26-3 – winning 15 of his victories via knockout. Despite that, he is desperately lacking activity having not boxed since October 2021 when he successfully ousted Christian Hammer in Newcastle.

The Manchester-based heavyweight was due to face Michael Hunter last summer before he was forced to pull out of the fight due to illness. But now there is optimism he can begin to rebuild some momentum and continue his three-fight winning streak. Meanwhile, two of the possible opponents Fury has called out in Wilder and Joshua remain in active negotiations over a mega-fight in Saudi Arabia that could be staged this December. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn recently flew to the Middle East to hold talks with Skills Challenge and Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud over the prospect of staging the bout at the end of 2023.

Hearn is optimistic the deal, which could also entail Tyson Fury fighting Oleksandr Usyk on the same night, can be finalised in the coming weeks. “They want to make that night, they want to do Joshua vs Wilder and Fury vs Usyk,” Hearn told Matchroom Boxing’s social channels. “I think the Usyk conversations, the Wilder conversations have gone very well. For us, we are in. “We need to finalise terms but we said to Prince Khalid [bin Salman Al Saud] that is the fight we want. “We know having worked with them before we can get a deal done and really, what we are looking to do this week and next, is look at that situation and decide if there will be a fight in early August for Anthony Joshua before then. “I would like him to, I think [Joshua’s trainer] Derrick James would like him to and I think AJ would but we have to see how those talks with Deontay Wilder evolve. We just made it clear to them, our message was AJ is ready for all those fights, he is happy to agree to the Deontay Wilder fight for December and we will now see if we can close terms in the next couple of weeks.”









