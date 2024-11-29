What comes as a surprising development in the global football spectrum, Lionel Messi has been nominated for FIFA The Best Men’s football player in the world. Messi wasn’t even in the top 30 shortlist for the Ballon d’Or shortlist but has shockingly made it to FIFA The Best shortlist. As far as the other candidates are concerned, the names of Dani Carvajal, Florian Wirtz, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Rodri, Vinicius Jr., etc. are some of the expected names in the list. It also has to be noted that the period of consideration for the award is from 21st August 2023 to 10th August 2024.

Messi, who plays his football with Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer at present, has scored a total of 30 goals this year (for club and country) in 38 games. He also has 19 assists to his name this year.

As far as the period of award consideration is concerned, Messi’s only significant achievement came in the form of the Copa America 2024 which Argentina won. Other than, Messi doesn’t have any significant achievements to his name with his club Inter Miami in this period.

Messi’s long-term rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, doesn’t feature in the list at all. In 49 appearances for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr this year, Ronaldo managed to score 49 goals and give 7 assists. But, just like Messi, Ronaldo didn’t win any significant title with his club during the period of The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award consideration.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees:

Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid Erling Haaland – Manchester City Federico Valverde – Real Madrid Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid Toni Kroos – Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe – PSG/Real Madrid Lamine Yamal – Barcelona Lionel Messi – Inter Miami Rodri – Manchester City Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

While Messi has shockingly made the shortlist, it is unlikely that he will finish among the top three players when the name of the winner is announced. Rodri, who has already won the Ballon d’Or title, along with Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid are the top candidates.