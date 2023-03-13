HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK

HSBC said on Monday it had acquired the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound.

The U.S. tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday.

“This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK,” HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The acquisition has been confirmed by the UK government.

“This morning, the Government and the Bank of England facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC Deposits will be protected, with no taxpayer support I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver that promise,” British finance minister Jeremy Hunt tweeted on Monday.

Hunt had on Sunday said that the U.K. administration and the Bank of England were working to “avoid or minimize” potential damage resulting from the U.K. branch of SVB.