The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the rescue of two students and one staff member of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State.

This was confirmed to SaharaReporters by the Zamfara State Command Spokesman, Yazid Abubakar on Sunday morning.

SaharaReporters had reported an invasion of the university on Saturday evening by terrorists, leading to the abduction of some students.

Giving an update on the incident, in a statement made available to SaharaReporters, the state police spokesman said they had rescued all the kidnapped victims.

The statement reads: “On 14th October, 2023 at about 2000hrs a group of armed men suspected to be bandits armed with dangerous weapons invaded the students’ rent house located on the outskirts area of Sabon Garin Damba on gunpoint abducted two students and one staff member of Federal University Gusau.

“On receipt of the information the striking force of the Command mobilized on search and rescue operations which yielded a very good and positive result as all the victims were rescued unhurt, operation is still on with the view of arresting the fleeting abductors.

“The Zamfara State Police Command, under the able leadership of Cp Mohammed Shehu Dalijan psc fsi, reassured all people of the state that the Command will do its best in protecting lives and properties and also provide a conducive atmosphere for learning process in the state.

“He also urged the good people of the state to furnish the command with credible and timely information on the activities of criminals so as to salvage our dear state from all forms of criminality.”