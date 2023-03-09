How train rammed into Lagos State govt staff bus, injuring many in Ikeja

An unspecified number of Lagos civil servants have been injured after a passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government staff bus at PWD area of the state.

The incident occured around past 7am on Thursday.

The blue staff bus was trying to cross while the train was closed in motion.

The driver of the bus was said to have refused to stop at the level crossing point when waved at by officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) at the place.

The magnet on the train grabbed bus from the PWD bus stop and dragged it to Shogunle where it stopped.