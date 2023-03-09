Thursday, March 9, 2023
HomeNEWSHow train rammed into Lagos State govt staff bus, injuring many...
NEWS

How train rammed into Lagos State govt staff bus, injuring many in Ikeja

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
20
How train rammed into Lagos State govt staff bus

An unspecified number of Lagos civil servants have been injured after a passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government staff bus at PWD area of the state.

The incident occured around past 7am on Thursday.

The blue staff bus was trying to cross while the train was closed in motion.

The driver of the bus was said to have refused to stop at the level crossing point when waved at by officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) at the place.

The magnet on the train grabbed bus from the PWD bus stop and dragged it to Shogunle where it stopped.

 

Previous article
Train rams into BRT Lagos Govt Staff bus in Lagos
Next article
Olivier Giroud sends message to Spurs fans after Champions League victory | Football
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network