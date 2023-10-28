



Tyson Fury will make his first journey into the fast-growing world of crossover boxing when he takes on former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia today. WBC heavyweight champion Fury is expected to defend his belt against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk later this year but before then he will step into the ring with MMA legend Ngannou, with the African appearing in his first ever boxing match.

The 37-year-old will be considered a massive underdog against the undefeated Fury, but with interest in the contest huge he will be looking to spring a surprise and he can count on the support of all-time boxing legend Mike Tyson, who has been helping to train Ngannou in the build-up to the big fight. Here, Express Sport brings you all the key details about the fight… When is the fight? Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou takes place tonight (Saturday, October 28) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The undercard will begin at 6pm UK time. Main card coverage will start at 7pm and will feature the opening ceremony of the Riyadh Season, with a number of live performances. Fury’s WBC belt will not be contested, but the 10-round fight has been sanctioned as an official bout.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou will be shown exclusively live in the UK by TNT Sports Box Office. The fight has been priced at £21.95. The first hour of the undercard will be shown for free on YouTube before the Pay Per View coverage kicks in at 7pm. Ring walks for the headline show are estimated to start at around 10pm. Laura Woods will present the TV coverage, alongside former two-weight boxing world champion Carl Frampton and Dan Hardy who is a former UFC title challenger. The event will be live-streamed on TNT Sport’s app and can be viewed on mobile, tablets, laptops and compatible SMART TVs.

What’s been said? Although Fury is clearly light years ahead of his opponent in terms of boxing experience Ngannou, who is nicknamed ‘The Predator’ holds the record for the world’s hardest punch, something Fury will surely be wary of. Mike Tyson has had the chance to see the power of Ngannou’s fists up close in training sessions and has sent out a warning. Iron Mike said: “He has what it takes to knock out anything and anybody. Having that punch is pretty interesting but it doesn’t have any value if it doesn’t land on the target. “So we have to work on being more precise with his punch, which he pretty much is. He doesn’t need much, he’s a pretty rounded individual.” Tyson Fury said: “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK. I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. “I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.”





