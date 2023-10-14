



Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have been locked in an ugly war of words ahead of their boxing showdown at Manchester’s AO Arena, but the time for trash talk is almost over with the pair set to face each other in the ring on Saturday, October 14. This unconventional bout pits WWE and YouTube star Paul against former MMA fighter Danis in the boxing ring as part of a double headline show with KSI taking on Tommy Fury on the same night. Here, Express Sport is on hand to give you everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is the fight? Logan Paul v Dillion Danis to take place on Saturday, October 14 at Manchester’s AO Arena. The fight will consist of six three-minute rounds and will be contested at 195 pounds. Danis claims that Paul turned down the opportunity to extend the contest to eight rounds or even the full 12. The show is a double main event alongside KSI v Tommy Fury. The event’s undercard will get underway at 6pm with ring walks for the headliners starting at 9pm. How to watch? Logan Paul v Dillon Danis is being shown exclusively live on pay-per-view by TV broadcaster DAZN. The fight and full main card will be available on their PPV channel with the preliminary card streamed on YouTube. The main card consists of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks, King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate and Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas. The preliminary card is Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts.

Price in the UK The standalone PPV price is not yet confirmed but previous similar fights have been priced at around £16.99 for existing subscribers and £24.98 for new subscribers. If you’re planning to pay for the fight, subscribing now would allow you to take advantage of the existing subscriber rate. Subscribing to DAZN costs £9.99 per month for a Monthly Saver, which requires a 12-month contract, or £19.99 for the Flexible pass, requiring 30 days notice to cancel.

What has been said? Dillon Danis’ foray into the world of boxing appears to be a brief one. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt is undefeated in MMA having won two fights with Bellator, but suffered a serious knee injury in 2019 that required two rounds of surgery and has kept him out of action until now. Reports have suggested that troubled promotion group Bellator are set to be bought out by PFL but Danis insists that his future lies in UFC. Speaking on the MMA Hour, he said: “I’m not going to the PFL, I’m going to the UFC. I don’t know how much I can say – only way I’ll go to PFL is if they give me the Jake Paul fight. I don’t want to go to PFL, they’re all losers.” Danis’s trash talk in the lead-up to the fight has been the centre of the build-up. He has repeatedly taken aim at opponent Logan Paul’s new fiance Nina Adgal, posting photos of her online with other men. Adgal herself has since filed a lawsuit against Danis and had him slapped with a restraining order. In response WWE star Paul told Danis that his career had nose-dived since he started drinking heavily, citing the death of the MMA’s father as a factor and accusing him of use social media to escape from the real world. But former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has defended the two fighters’ actions, insisting that there are no rules in boxing industry. In an interview with DAZN, Joshua said: “You know what, I’ll be real. In this game of boxing, there are no rules. The internet is undefeated. “All your information is out there at the end of the day. What you put out there, you know, it will always come back around full circle. Unfortunately, they’re using this as a war tactic, and you’re at war. There are no low blows. Anything is acceptable in the art of war.”









