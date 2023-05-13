How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier: Live stream, TV channel, UK pricing | Boxing | Sport





KSI steps into the ring for the sixth time (5-0-1) tonight against British entrepreneur and professional boxer Joe Fournier (9-0). The bout is scheduled for six three-minute rounds in the cruiserweight division live from Wembley Arena, London.

KSI faces his most experienced opponent to date, having previously locked horns with fellow content creators and novice journeyman Luis Pineda. Fournier hasn’t fought the highest level of opposition en route to building up his undefeated record but has shared the ring with former heavyweight and cruiserweight world champion David Haye in an exhibition bout two years ago. Here, Express Sport provides you with everything you need to know about the event and guides you through the process of purchasing the fight. TV channel/Live stream/Fight time Misfits 7 is being broadcasted on DAZN with coverage starting from 7pm with the main event following at 10.30pm. All of the action can be live-streamed via the broadcaster’s app and website on all good internet-connected devices.

Is the fight on PPV? Yes, KSI vs Fournier costs £19 on top of the available subscriptions for existing DAZN customers. DAZN have three options for their service; the monthly saver at £9.99 which requires you to commit to a 12-month contract, to be paid monthly, the Annual super saver £99.99 – the best value option – which is to be paid annually with the requirement of committing to a 12-month contract again and the flexible pass at £19.99 a month – this can be cancelled at any time. Full card KSI vs Joe Fournier Deji Olatunji vs Swarmz Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor Viruzz vs DK Money Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey WingsOfRedemption vs Boogie2988 Corn vs Unbaer Luis Nestor vs Archie Zuckles vs Mystery opponent

Quotes KSI: “People forget I’m a YouTuber that just fell in love with boxing and just worked and worked and worked on my craft and now I’m here fighting a 9-0 pro. It’s pretty mad how my life has just come together like this, but I truly do believe in myself. “I have this dog in me that really just doesn’t want to lose and even if I’m on the back foot, even if I’m getting pieced up, I’m going to find something within me to keep going and I will go down on my shield. I’m not a guy that is going to just play around and be like, ‘Maybe I’ve lost, but I’ll just make sure I don’t get knocked out.’ No, I don’t care about getting knocked out.” Joe Fournier: “This is huge, it’s as big as it gets, it’s on DAZN pay-per-view at Wembley, against one of the biggest global superstars, not just in boxing. But I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas. “This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game. He is in for a rude awakening.”









