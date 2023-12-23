Deontay Wilder is promising to serve up a Christmas cracker when the American faces Joseph Parker tonight in Saudi Arabia. The former heavyweight world champion will take on the New Zealander Parker in Riyadh as part of a bumper double bill that will also see Anthony Joshua slugging it out with Otto Wallin. The winners of the two fights are expected to eventually face each other next year in a world title eliminator match, to earn the right to face either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk for the championship belts.
The Bronze Bomber has not fought in the ring since he knocked out Robert Helenius in October 2022, which followed two defeats to Fury. But he is back in action tonight and determined to earn himself another shot at becoming a world champion once more.
Express Sport has everything you need to know to watch tonight’s big fight.
When is the fight?
Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker takes place tonight (Saturday, December 23) at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The undercard will get underway at 5pm UK time with ring walks for the main event expected to begin from around 10.30pm. Wilder and Parker are in action before Joshua and Wallin.
How to watch
Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker will be shown exclusively live on DAZN Pay Per View, with the premium event coverage starting at 7pm UK time.
The event will cost £19.99 to watch on live on DAZN.com or through the DAZN app.
What’s on the undercard?
Here is the full eight-fight card for the event:
Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight
Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight
Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight
Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title
Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight
Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title
Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight
What’s been said?
Veteran boxing promoter Frank Warren believes that Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua are on a collision course to face each other to see who will become the No. 1 challenger of the world championship belts.
Warren told Sky Sports: “The joint-main events have a lot of significance as far as boxing’s concerned in as much that Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are involved in quite tasty and tough fights and should they come through then they’re going to be in a position where I believe they’re going to be facing off next year.
“That’s a massive, massive fight. A fight that a lot of people, certainly the fans talk about a lot. But to get there they’ve got to get through Saturday night in Riyadh.”
Wilder has only fought once in 26 months since his triology fight series against Fury, but he has revealed that he has been working on self-improvement by taking psychedelic medicines at a registered centre in Costa Rica.
He told Telegraph Sport that the Ayahuasca Retreat has made him “one of the happiest men alive” and “more sensitive”. Wilder’s new softer side was counter-balanced by his claim that when he faces Parker he has been “training to be a killer and it’s a feeling that I enjoy”.