



Oleksandr Usyk defends his unified heavyweight titles this evening in Wroclaw, Poland against WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois. The Ukrainian returns to the ring for the first time since beating Anthony Joshua again last August and had hoped it would be WBC champion Tyson Fury standing across from him. However, a breakdown in negotiations between both parties gave the WBA leeway to call for a mandatory bout with Dubois.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois will be shown live TNT Sport Box Office for a premium price of £19.95. The fight can be purchased by both existing customers and those without a subscription via the TNT Sport Box Office app and website. All of the action can be live-streamed through the same sources on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, mobile phones and laptops. The card is set to get underway at 6pm with the main event following at 11pm. Meanwhile, talkSPORT have free radio coverage for those on the go. You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Full card Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois – for WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski

Quotes Usyk: “I think really highly of my opponent. He’s a nice man, a nice guy, a nice athlete. He came to the position of mandatory, so he deserves it, but let’s stop talking; let’s see each other on 26 August.” Dubois: “One hundred per cent I’m ready, we’re ready to rumble. This is it, bring them titles back home, bring them belts. They’re coming with me, it’s my time. “Usyk’s been a great champion, [but] everything with a beginning has to end. I’ve got to outmanoeuvre him and everything. I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’ve got to unleash hell on this guy. “I’m different, you guys are gonna see it. The bookies can say whatever they want, it’s no pressure for me. I never listen to [the media] anyway. I’m gonna be on him, ready to take them belts away.”





