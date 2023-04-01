How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin: Live stream, TV channel, UK pricing

25 total views

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring tonight at the place where it all started, the O2 Arena in London. Standing across from him is Jermaine Franklin, a man who only a few months ago was working a full-time job outside of boxing.

But after an impressive showing against Dillian Whyte, he is back in the UK and is intent on stopping Joshua’s comeback party in its tracks. Live stream and TV channel All of the action is being broadcasted on DAZN with their coverage starting from 7pm. The event is not can be live-streamed via the streaming service’s app and website on all good internet-connected devices including smart TVs, mobile phones and laptops. The undercard starts at 6pm with the first hour being shown on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel followed by the main event at around 10.30pm.

How much does it cost? Joshua vs Franklin is not a pay-per-view show but does require a DAZN membership. DAZN offers three different options in this department: a Monthly Saver to be paid each month at £9.99 on a one-year contract, an Annual Super Saver for a one-off payment of £99.99 and a Flexible pass priced at £19.99, which can be cancelled anytime. Quotes Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn addresses the critics: “I wanna say one thing – get ready for the return of Anthony Joshua. He comes off the back of one good fight with Usyk and one where he was dominated, he’s fought the pound-for-pound number one back-to-back.