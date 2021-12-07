How to survive December!

December boss, and the final stretch towards the end of another calendar year.

Admittedly, this has been a physically and emotionally draining year, and December offers some invaluable down time with family and friends.

While the recent spike of the Omicron variant has put a sad spanner to the works, many of us still look forward to our holidays.

And as with almost everything, there are some unwritten rules to surviving the December mania.

Journalist and publicist Kirsty Hutton, shared some ways to survive #KeDecemberBoss on her website kirstyleehutton.medium.com and here is what she says can help you survive this stressful but magical time of the year:





1. Be realistic with what you can achieve

According to Hutton, you’ve had a whole year to achieve your goals. But if you haven’t been chipping away at them consistently, a superhuman effort in the last few weeks of the year won’t work. In other words, this is the time to take stock of what you’ve achieved and fell short of. Take this time to prepare for the following year.

2. Don’t forget to exercise

Because our diet tends to become inconsistent during this time of year due to the Christmas lunches, braais and alcohol consumptions, we also tend to forget to look after our bodies. Hutton advises that you do what you can, and if that means going for a run or walk for 20 minutes instead of hitting the gym for an hour, then so be it.

3. Find time to relax

While December is the time we mostly visit family and friends, it is important that you also spend with yourself. This is especially after the year we’ve all had – take the time to relax and recharge for 2022.

4. Be responsible

This month offers an opportunity to let our hair down. But, it is important that we enjoy responsibly – from how we travel and consume alcohol to spending our hard-earned money. We need to ensure that we’re enjoying ourselves responsibly.

5. Pick your battles

According to Hutton, almost everyone is running on high-tension levels by now. So, you don’t need to win or be right all the time. Try to let things go.